Dorchester man charged with shoplifting, dealing drugs in Macy’s in downtown Boston

A 29-year-old Dorchester man was arrested and charged with larceny and drug trafficking after he allegedly tried to steal a shirt and was seen on video dealing drugs inside the Macy’s in downtown Boston on Friday afternoon, police said.
Edison Arias is charged with larceny under $50, trafficking of class A drugs, and distribution of class A drugs, Boston police said in a statement Saturday. Officers responded to a report of a shoplifter in custody inside the store at 450 Washington St. at 12:46 p.m., according to the statement.
Officers watched security video of the drug transactions as well as Arias allegedly attempting to steal a $40 shirt, police said. They also recovered $288.00 in cash and 29 plastic bags of a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin from Arias, the statement said.
Arias is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said.
