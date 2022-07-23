Dorchester man charged with shoplifting, dealing drugs in Macy’s in downtown Boston

A 29-year-old Dorchester man was arrested and charged with larceny and drug trafficking after he allegedly tried to steal a shirt and was seen on video dealing drugs inside the Macy’s in downtown Boston on Friday afternoon, police said.

Edison Arias is charged with larceny under $50, trafficking of class A drugs, and distribution of class A drugs, Boston police said in a statement Saturday. Officers responded to a report of a shoplifter in custody inside the store at 450 Washington St. at 12:46 p.m., according to the statement.