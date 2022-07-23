Dunstable woman unresponsive after being pulled from Mascuppic Lake in Tyngsborough

A 60-year-old Dunstable woman was unresponsive and was taken to a hospital after her kayak capsized and she was pulled from Mascuppic Lake in Tyngsborough on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was kayaking with a friend when the boat capsized in the area of 3 Mascuppic Trail, near the Tyngsborough Town Beach, at about 3:15 p.m., Tyngsborough police said in a statement. The woman’s friend pulled her ashore and began performing CPR before officers arrived, according to the statement.
Emergency responders provided further medical aid at the scene, and the woman was then taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, police said. Her condition was not known as of Saturday evening.
The incident is under investigation, police said.
