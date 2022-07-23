fb-pixel Skip to main content

Dunstable woman unresponsive after being pulled from Mascuppic Lake in Tyngsborough

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated July 23, 2022, 5 minutes ago

A 60-year-old Dunstable woman was unresponsive and was taken to a hospital after her kayak capsized and she was pulled from Mascuppic Lake in Tyngsborough on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was kayaking with a friend when the boat capsized in the area of 3 Mascuppic Trail, near the Tyngsborough Town Beach, at about 3:15 p.m., Tyngsborough police said in a statement. The woman’s friend pulled her ashore and began performing CPR before officers arrived, according to the statement.

Emergency responders provided further medical aid at the scene, and the woman was then taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, police said. Her condition was not known as of Saturday evening.

Advertisement

The incident is under investigation, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video