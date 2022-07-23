Dunstable woman unresponsive after being pulled from Mascuppic Lake in Tyngsborough

A 60-year-old Dunstable woman was unresponsive and was taken to a hospital after her kayak capsized and she was pulled from Mascuppic Lake in Tyngsborough on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was kayaking with a friend when the boat capsized in the area of 3 Mascuppic Trail, near the Tyngsborough Town Beach, at about 3:15 p.m., Tyngsborough police said in a statement. The woman’s friend pulled her ashore and began performing CPR before officers arrived, according to the statement.