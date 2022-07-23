Masked men chanting name of neo-Nazi group demonstrate outside JP venue hosting drag queen story hour

The men shouted NSC-131, she said, and made other remarks. NSC-131 is an abbreviation for Nationalist Social Club 131, which the Southern Poverty Law Center classified last year as a neo-Nazi group.

Diane W. Spears, president of the board of directors for the Loring Greenough House, which hosted the drag queen story hour, said the event had concluded and nearly all of attendees were gone when the masked men assembled outside the venue and began protesting.

A group of masked men chanting the name of a neo-Nazi group demonstrated Saturday morning outside a historic mansion in Jamaica Plain where families had gathered for a children’s drag queen story hour, according to witnesses.

Advertisement

The men displayed a banner that read, “PEDO SCUM OFF OUR STREETS.” They attempted to hang the banner on the iron fence surrounding the mansion, but Spears said representatives from the Loring Greenough House stopped them.

“These guys who came knew nothing about us. They didn’t care in my opinion,” she said. “They had these face masks on to hide their identities. People who are like that are hard to respect.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released a statement early Saturday afternoon denouncing the demonstrators in Jamaica Plain and calling them white supremacists.

“It’s clear that Boston is a way point in the crusade of hate launched five years ago in Charlottesville,” he said. “The presence of white supremacists at a Jamaica Plain book reading today, like their downtown Boston march earlier this month, is at once a disgrace and a warning. Society everywhere is targeted by these groups, and society everywhere must reject them.”

Boston police spokespersons said on Saturday afternoon that they did not have any information to release about the arrests or demonstrations, though photographs from the neighborhood showed officers at the scene. On July 2, about 100 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through downtown Boston, catching area law enforcement officers by surprise.

Advertisement

Spears said officers from District E-13 in Jamaica Plain had warned the Loring Greenough House in advance that demonstrators may target the story hour, and so the venue rescheduled the event for Saturday morning and held it indoors. Officers were positioned around the property before the event began, she said.

“They knew what they were doing,” Spears said of the police response. “I was very impressed because it could have ended with some fighting or physical harm.”













Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.