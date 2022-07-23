Mass. man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Rochester, N.Y., police officer

Monroe County, N.Y., District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s office did not respond to the Globe’s inquiries following the arraignment Saturday.

Kelvin Vickers, 21, was ordered held without bail in a brief appearance in a Rochester courtroom after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, and weapons charges, the Associated Press reported.

A Massachusetts man charged in the fatal shooting of a Rochester, N.Y., police officer that also injured the officer’s partner and a teenager nearby pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges during an arraignment Saturday morning.

Vickers is accused of ambushing two officers who were on a stakeout Thursday night in Rochester. Police on Friday said they located Vickers in an abandoned house and found a gun that they believe was used in the shooting.

Police said Vickers has an extensive criminal history. He was arrested in Fall River in 2019 and pleaded guilty to weapons charges in Bristol Superior Court last year, according to court records. He was sentenced to two and a half to three years in prison, according to the records. It was not immediately clear Saturday why he was released.

Rochester Police officers Anthony Mazurkiewicz and Sino Seng, part of a plainclothes unit investigating a murder in the city, were sitting in an unmarked police vehicle on Bauman Street near Laser Street Thursday night when Vickers allegedly fired about 17 gunshots at the vehicle, Rochester police said in a statement Friday.

Mazurkiewicz, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, was shot twice in the upper body and Seng once in the lower body, officials said. Seng, who was in the passenger seat, managed to get out of the vehicle and return fire as Vickers fled on foot. Vickers, who had been hiding behind shrubs about 10 to 15 feet from the vehicle, was not shot, police said.

Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year-veteran of the force, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he died, police said. Seng, a member of the department for eight years, was taken to Rochester General Hospital, was later released, and is recovering at home with his wife and children, police said.

A third victim, a 15-year-old girl, was in her home nearby when the gunshots rang out. As she dove for cover, she was grazed by one of three bullets that went through her home, police said. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from several surrounding communities descended on the scene and set up a perimeter, police said. Officers searching within the perimeter noticed “signs of entry” to a vacant house near the shooting scene.

While checking the home, officers found Vickers hiding in a crawlspace on the second floor, police said.

Vickers complied with officers and was taken into custody, and a loaded 9 mm handgun was recovered, police said.

“Preliminary testing has indicated that this weapon is the weapon used to murder officer Mazurkiewicz as well as shoot Officer Seng and the 15-year-old girl,” the police department said.

Vickers was taken to Monroe County Jail, where he remained held on Saturday, according to jail records.

Massachusetts court records show Vickers was born in Boston and moved to Brockton when he was a teenager.

Rochester police said Vickers was charged as a juvenile with multiple offenses, including assault and battery on a police officer when he was 12, as well as strangulation with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary-related crimes, and two counts of possession of firearms.

Vickers pleaded guilty in May 2021 in Bristol Superior Court to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition in connection to a 2019 arrest in Fall River, according to court records.

A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney’s office confirmed Vickers’s identity.

“What occurred in New York is a terrible tragedy and our sincere sympathies go out to the Rochester Police Department, the entire community of Rochester and especially to the families of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng,” the spokesman, Gregg Milliote, said in an e-mail.

