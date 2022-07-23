Museum of Fine Arts temporarily locked down Saturday in response to nearby shooting

The Museum of Fine Arts was temporarily locked down Saturday in response to a reported shooting nearby, the museum said in a statement.
A man called Boston police from a nearby parking lot at 11:11 a.m. to report he’d been shot in his leg, Boston police Officer Kim Tavares said in a phone interview. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS, she said.
He called from the area of 491 Huntington Ave., a short distance from the museum, Tavares said. She said police had not identified any suspects in the shooting.
A second caller shortly afterward reported hearing shots fired, she said.
The museum, in a statement to the Globe, said the building’s doors were locked for an hour in response to the shooting.
“The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum,” the statement said.
Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location, the museum said.
“The Museum reopened at 12:30 pm after receiving confirmation from the Boston Police that it was safe to do so,” the statement said.
