Museum of Fine Arts temporarily locked down Saturday in response to nearby shooting

The Museum of Fine Arts was temporarily locked down Saturday in response to a reported shooting nearby, the museum said in a statement.

A man called Boston police from a nearby parking lot at 11:11 a.m. to report he’d been shot in his leg, Boston police Officer Kim Tavares said in a phone interview. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS, she said.

He called from the area of 491 Huntington Ave., a short distance from the museum, Tavares said. She said police had not identified any suspects in the shooting.