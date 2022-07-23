Nobody was hurt. Still a catastrophe.

Seven-plus years after massive snowstorms shut down an MBTA incapable of dealing with extreme weather — and the new governor committed himself to good-managing the T into the 21st century — we still have a transit system plagued by dysfunction that is too often life-threatening. Some say it’s even worse now than it was when Baker took office.

On Thursday morning, an Orange Line car caught fire on a bridge over the Mystic River, leading some of the 200 terrified passengers to break windows to escape. One woman even jumped into the river.

That followed a year of deadly or potentially deadly MBTA mishaps and meltdowns: A Green Line crash, an escalator malfunction that injured riders at Back Bay Station, a driver killed when a signal failed at a commuter rail crossing, another Green Line crash, a man dragged and killed by a Red Line train.

There have been so many incidents that the Federal Transit Administration has taken the rare step of inspecting our whole system for safety. Its report is due in August, but already, the MBTA has had to cut services because it didn’t have the staff to meet initial safety recommendations.

It is miraculous that no one was hurt on that bridge Thursday morning, where extreme heat may have been a factor. The car from which a panel came loose and sparked the fire was built in 1980. The state ordered new cars to replace ancient relics like this in 2014, but hundreds of them still — still! — haven’t been delivered.

None of this surprises transit advocates who have been crying out for better funding, more staffing, and better management at the T for years.

“This is really hard to watch, because so many of us have been saying this was going to happen, and now it’s happening,” said Stacy Thompson, executive director of LivableStreets. “It’s willful ignorance at this point.”

Thompson and others say neither the governor nor the Legislature has been serious enough about the system’s repair backlog, its inadequate staffing, or the lack of meaningful oversight when it comes to giant contracts like those for new rail cars, a redesigned bus network, and a new fare collection system, all of which are either over budget, long-delayed, or both. And that, despite increased state and federal funding, the MBTA is way behind on shoring up regional transit services and building climate resiliency.

To be sure, there has been progress on the T during Baker’s term, and not all of the system’s problems can be solved directly with more money: Reinforcing a culture of safety comes down to managing employees better, for example. But better managers, too — as well as more attorneys and others to oversee giant contracts — also cost money, and the T has seen a brain-drain as its workforce has shrunk over the years.

“The next governor is going to have to bring in the best and brightest from around the world to join forces with the best and brightest from Massachusetts to make sure the MBTA survives and achieves what we need it to” said transit advocate and candidate for state auditor Chris Dempsey.

But the biggest crisis at the MBTA is not one of safety but of confidence. Dempsey takes the T almost every day, but even he now feels trepidation when he swipes his Charlie Card.

“This is the first year in my lifetime of riding the T where I have genuinely questioned my safety,” he said.

If Dempsey is worried, imagine how other commuters feel — especially those who have other options.

We’re in a relentless cycle of horrific news when it comes to climate change. We need many, many more people to get out of their cars and take public transit if we’re going to blunt the cataclysm that has already begun to engulf us.

That’s why, even though no one was hurt on that bridge on Thursday morning, it was a catastrophe.

