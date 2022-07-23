Scorching heat makes the city sweat and strains its systems

In Providence, R.I, the temperature peaked at 97, which tied the record-high temperature for July 23, according to the National Weather Service . Prior to this weekend, the city hadn’t seen that temperature on this day since 1978 and 1918.

Saturday was Day 5 of the heat wave that has scorched the state since Tuesday. The top temperature recorded by thermometers in Boston Logan International Airport was 92 degrees, just after 12:30 p.m. At the National Weather Service in Norton, thermometers hit a high of 97 in the afternoon — the warmest weather of the week.

Temperatures ratcheted up Saturday as the weekend headed toward the hottest of the year, with readings in the mid-90s Saturday and forecasted to reach almost 100 degrees on Sunday.

Records in Massachusetts could be challenged on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, since the heat and humidity raise the risk of critical conditions like heat stroke. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also extended the city’s heat emergency through 5 p.m. Sunday.

There’s chance of showers late on Sunday and storms on Monday, which bring hopes for relief from the heat, though temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to high 80s through the week.

As residents sweltered under the sun Saturday, the heat threatened to strain the city’s hospitals and often-troubled transportation system.

Midway through the week, hospitals around Greater Boston reported an uptick in patients arriving at emergency rooms with heat-related health issues, such as dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Dr. Christian Arbelaez, the chief of emergency medicine at Boston Medical Center, said that risks are raised by the prolonged period of heat.

“It’s a heat wave of almost a whole week, so there’s the compounding effect that people will be getting dehydrated each day because they’re having these losses of fluid through the heat,” he said on Thursday. “That’s always top of mind for us because they will more likely to progress to the worst, life-threatening kind of heat stroke.”

The City of Boston took to Twitter on Saturday to remind residents to stay hydrated amid the heat — regardless of how active they are, or how thirsty they feel. For residents without access to air conditioning, the city’s cooling centers at a dozen Boston Centers for Youth & Families are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The MBTA issued an alert Saturday cautioning commuters that the heat could cause delays of up to 25 minutes.

“Extreme temps like today’s can take a toll on our infrastructure. Trains may travel slowly in some areas to reduce heat-related stress on our tracks,” the MBTA wrote on Twitter.

At least one commuter rail train was delayed due to the heat. A train on the Kingston Line fell 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule in the afternoon because of a heat-related restriction on its speed, according to a tweet from MBTA Commuter Rail at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Keolis Commuter Services, which operates commuter rails for the MBTA, said in a press release that federal regulations require speed restrictions when tracks reach too high of a temperature.

So far, the heat wave has not had any significant impacts on subway and bus service, according to a spokesman for the MBTA.

”MBTA personnel are working very hard in these extreme temperatures to keep the system operating in a safe and reliable manner,” said spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

Officials at Boston Logan International Airport are monitoring the temperature of the tarmac and the airflow in the terminals, but the airport isn’t anticipating any issues this weekend, said spokeswoman Samantha Decker on Saturday.

After the heat of the weekend has waned, temperatures are expected to be lower in the week ahead — but not much.

On Monday, the weather will be hot and humid, with temperatures forecasted to reach 89 degrees and a chance of showers and storms. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the National Weather Service forecasts highs between 85 and 87 degrees.

Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @camille_caldera. Kate Selig can be reached at kate.selig@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kate_selig.