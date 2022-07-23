Toxic ground just underscores importance of organic certification

David Abel’s article “From organic dream to toxic nightmare: Residents’ contaminated wells likely tied to local composting business” (Page A1, July 7) sheds much-needed light on the PFAS crisis. However, the use of the word “organic” requires clarification in the context of this story. The compost in this case was not approved for use in organic agriculture. The danger of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” presents another reason why consumers continue to rely on the organic label.

Organic certification standards explicitly prohibit the use of compost made from industrial waste or sewage sludge (see National Organic Program Regulation 205.105). Mass Natural’s compost was not an approved input for use by organic growers, according to Baystate Organic Certifiers. Farmers and gardeners looking to grow organically should choose inputs approved through a certifier such as Baystate Organic.