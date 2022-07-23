At the Baseball Hall of Fame, stories about Ted Williams are always a big hit

Lefthander Jim Kaat, elected to the Hall’s class of 2022 by the Golden Era committee, went 283-237 over a career that spanned 25 years with the Senators, Twins, White Sox, Phillies, Yankees, and Cardinals. The quarter-century arc of his career from 1959 to 1983 and his subsequent decades as a broadcaster have connected Kaat with several generations of players.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — On a day when the Hall of Fame will celebrate the induction of the most significant Red Sox player of the 21st century in David Ortiz, it will also welcome a pitcher who faced the greatest hitter in franchise history.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Kaat recalled facing Ted Williams at Fenway Park as a 20-year-old in his third big league game in 1959. He turned to second baseman John Shaive in awe.

“I said to Shaive, ‘I’m facing Ted Williams!’ ” recalled Kaat. “He ripped one off the Monster against me.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Williams went 2 for 2 against Kaat that day, but the lefthander did get the baseball legend to fly out in the following season. Decades later, Kaat encountered Williams on a golf course in Florida and approached him.

“I go over to shake his hand, ‘Mr. Williams,’ ” said Kaat. “[Williams said], ‘Don’t give me that ‘Mr. Williams.’ I know who you are, trying to throw me that overhand curve.’ That was the type of guy he was.”

A pitch for Tiant

Sunday will serve as a remarkable day for Cuban baseball, as longtime Twins star Tony Oliva and White Sox star Minnie Miñoso (both elected by the Golden Era committee) will enter the Hall.

Miñoso, a career .299/.387/.461 hitter over parts of 20 seasons, passed away in 2015. Oliva described Miñoso — who entered MLB with Cleveland in 1949 after three seasons in the Negro Leagues — as being as colossal a figure in the sport for young Cubans, as towering a figure in that country as Jackie Robinson.

Advertisement

Miñoso’s first roommate as a player for the New York Cuban Giants in the Negro Leagues was Luis Tiant — the father of the Red Sox star of the same name.

Oliva, a three-time batting champion and career .304/.353/.476, suggested that the younger Luis Tiant also deserves a plaque in Cooperstown.

“He should be here,” said Oliva, who was teammates with Tiant on the Twins in 1970. “Everybody knows who played baseball, all those ballplayers, they know Luis Tiant was [one of the five] best pitchers in the ‘60s and ‘70s. He was a top-five pitcher. He played for Cleveland and [in 1968] won 21 games. It’s unbelievable. But you have to be lucky.”

Name of the game

Kaat said that he’d been practicing his speech for months. Oliva suggested that he didn’t know how he’d feel at the ceremony on Sunday, but that he recognized its significance.

“They used to call me No. 6 or Mr. O.,” said Oliva. “Now they call me Hall of Famer.”

Remembering Puckett

Kaat and Oliva both spent the majority of their careers with the Twins, the same organization with which Ortiz made his big league debut in 1997. The three “had a blast” talking about their Twins ties at a dinner Friday, Ortiz said, noting that Twins Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett — a mentor to Ortiz — was a prominent topic of conversation.

“It was emotional,” said Ortiz.

Never forgotten

In addition to Miñoso, this year’s class will include three additional posthumous inductees.

Advertisement

Buck O’Neil spent more than 70 years in the game as a player, coach, scout, executive, and voice of the game who played a key role in the establishment of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in 1990. He passed away in 2006.

Gil Hodges, who played 18 seasons with the Dodgers and Mets and then spent nine years as a manager of the Senators and Mets, will go into the Hall with a Brooklyn Dodgers hat.

Bud Fowler, a Black baseball pioneer who became both the first Black professional player and earned renown as a barnstorming star over subsequent decades, will also be inducted after his election this winter by the Early Baseball Era committee.

Stars turn out

Fifty-two of the 75 living members of the Hall of Fame planned to be on hand in Cooperstown for Hall of Fame Weekend, including former Red Sox Pedro Martínez, Jim Rice, and Wade Boggs. Ortiz is the 11th player in the Hall who played more games with Boston than any other team, his 1,953 games tied for the 10th most of any team.

Several notable former Red Sox were expected to attend the induction ceremony, including Mike Lowell, Trot Nixon, Dustin Pedroia, Jason Varitek (taking brief leave of his position on the Red Sox coaching staff), Tim Wakefield, and Kevin Youkilis.

“It’s a fraternity,” said Ortiz.

Numerous team officials will also be in attendance, including principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, president/CEO Sam Kennedy, vice chairman Phil Morse, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, GM Brian O’Halloran, assistant GMs Raquel Ferreira and Eddie Romero, and VP Pam Kenn.

Advertisement

Ortiz’s daughter, Alex Veda Ortiz, a 21-year-old student at Berklee College of Music, is scheduled to perform the anthem at the start of the induction ceremony.

The write stuff

Tim Kurkjian, who has spent more than 40 years covering baseball for the Washington Star, Dallas Morning News, Baltimore Sun, Sports Illustrated, and ESPN, received the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award. Past winners of the award include the Globe’s Nick Cafardo (2020), Dan Shaughnessy (2017), Larry Whiteside (2008), and Peter Gammons (2005) . . . Jack Graney was posthumously awarded the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasters. Graney — who enjoyed a playing career that included status as the first hitter to face Babe Ruth (1914) and the first 20th-century player to have an official at-bat with a number on his uniform (1916) — spent more than two decades calling games in Cleveland.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.