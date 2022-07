The 23-year-old forward will carry a cap hit of $762,500 on a two-way contract for 2022-23 and a one-way for 2023-24. He appeared in 15 games for Boston this season, notching three assists in the process.

The Bruins have signed forward Jack Studnicka to a two-year deal, the team announced Saturday.

A second-round pick in 2017, Studnicka spent most of the year with AHL Providence, where he racked up 10 goals and 15 assists in 41 games.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.