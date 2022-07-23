Defenses dominate scoreless tie as Revolution winless streak reaches five

The Revolution extended their winless streak to five games, but they should be satisfied after a 0-0 tie with the Columbus Crew Saturday night.
The Revolution (6-7-8, 26 points) stifled the Crew attack but could not get untracked offensively with Jozy Altidore as a lone striker, or with newcomer Giacomo Vrioni in a two-forward setup. But the Revolution were able to stop the Crew’s Cucho Hernandez, who had scored four goals in his first three MLS starts.
The last time the Revolution visited Lower.com Field in Columbus, they spoiled the Crew’s stadium-opening with a 2-2 tie last season. They have an 0-2-3 record in their last five games but improved their unbeaten streak against the Crew to five games (1-0-4).
Both team’s primary playmaker — the Revolution’s Carles Gil and the Crew’s Lucas Zelarayán — were limited by focused defending.
The Revolution, who play host to Toronto FC next Saturday, struggled in the first half as referee Silviu Petrescu cautioned three players: Tommy McNamara (23rd), DeJuan Jones (35th), and Brandon Bye (39th). Bye was yellow-carded for protesting, and Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena complained when the Crew’s Marlon Hairston was not carded after taking down McNamara from behind in the second minute of first half added time.
Vrioni, playing in his first match since May 29 when he was with WSG Tirol in Austria, joined Altidore up front in the 67th minute.
