Defenses dominate scoreless tie as Revolution winless streak reaches five

The Revolution extended their winless streak to five games, but they should be satisfied after a 0-0 tie with the Columbus Crew Saturday night.

The Revolution (6-7-8, 26 points) stifled the Crew attack but could not get untracked offensively with Jozy Altidore as a lone striker, or with newcomer Giacomo Vrioni in a two-forward setup. But the Revolution were able to stop the Crew’s Cucho Hernandez, who had scored four goals in his first three MLS starts.

The last time the Revolution visited Lower.com Field in Columbus, they spoiled the Crew’s stadium-opening with a 2-2 tie last season. They have an 0-2-3 record in their last five games but improved their unbeaten streak against the Crew to five games (1-0-4).