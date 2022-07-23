Game 95: Red Sox look to rebound from historic loss to Blue Jays, plus lineups and notes

After one of the worst defeats in franchise history on Friday night , the Red Sox will look to bounce back against the Blue Jays at Fenway on Saturday afternoon.

Nowhere to go but up.

Kutter Crawford has an easy act to follow after Boston surrendered a franchise-worst 28 runs in the series opener. The rookie righthander will make his first career start against Toronto, having allowed four earned runs over 16 ⅓ innings in his last three starts, all against AL East opposition.

Alek Manoah will take the ball for the Blue Jays, and the first-time All-Star has been trouble for the Sox; he’s 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four career starts against Boston.

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (51-43): TBA

Pitching: RHP Alek Manoah (10-4, 2.28 ERA)

RED SOX (48-46): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (2-2, 4.50 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Crawford: Zimmer 0-1

Red Sox vs. Manoah: Bogaerts 1-6, Bradley Jr. 0-6, Cordero 3-5, Dalbec 0-5, Devers 1-9, Martinez 0-9, Refsnyder 0-3, Sánchez 0-1, Verdugo 5-11, Vázquez 1-8

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have a minus-47 run differential over their last 3 games, the worst over a three-game span since 1900.

Notes: The Blue Jays set club records for runs (28) and hits (29) in Friday night’s blowout. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had six hits to match the club record for a game set by Frank Catalanotto in 2004 ... The Blue Jays are 5-1 under interim manager John Schneider, who replaced Charlie Montoyo, while Boston has lost seven of its past eight ... Toronto center fielder George Springer (elbow) did not start Friday, while Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (back) was a late scratch on Friday ... Christian Vázquez notched his third career multi-homer game in a losing effort ... The Sox enter Saturday 16 ½ games behind the Yankees in the AL East.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.