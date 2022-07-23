Steamrolling Yankees hit a snag, losing reliever Michael King to broken elbow

“It’s part of baseball, it’s part of sports,” Boone said in the dugout at Camden Yards. “You’re going to face some adversity, usually on the injury front, that you have to be able to deal with, handle, and move on from.”

Their worst fears were realized Saturday when the valuable member of New York’s bullpen was ruled out for the season with a fractured right elbow.

Yankees reliever Michael King instantly knew something was very wrong. Walking off the mound after an 0-and-2 slider Friday night, the former Boston College righthander simply said to manager Aaron Boone : “My elbow.”

“Right now, we just feel for the person, Michael King, and just how good of a pitcher he’s become, and to see his growth over the last couple of years with us has really been fun to witness. Our heart breaks for [him].”

King returned to New York on Saturday for further imaging, and was put on the 60-day injured list. Boone did not yet know if there was any ligament damage.

The 27-year-old King has been a key part of the team with the best record in the majors. He is 6-3 with one save and a 2.29 ERA in 34 games. He struck out 66 in 51 innings. Righthander Shane Greene, a 2019 All-Star with Detroit, was signed and promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Daniel Vogelbach ebullient at jumping from Pirates to Mets

Daniel Vogelbach was happy to be leaping up the standings and to reunite with Francisco Lindor, his travel teammate during high school days in Florida.

“Just as good as he is now as he was back then,” Vogelbach said of Lindor a day after the Mets acquired him from Pittsburgh for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. “I can’t talk highly enough about the person he was then, and playing against him, it seems like he’s the same guy now. The guy always has a smile on his face. It’s the same guy every day. He’s just a flat-out good human being.”

Vogelbach, likely to start against San Diego righthander Joe Musgrove on Sunday night, is 11 months older than Lindor and was a second-round pick of the Chicago Cubs in 2011. Lindor was a first-round pick of Cleveland, and the duo played on a travel team along with New York catcher Tomas Nido.

The 6-foot, 270-pound Vogelbach, a lefthanded hitter and an All-Star in 2019 with Seattle, was batting .228 with 12 homers, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games for the Pirates, who made another deal with the Mets on Saturday, sending New York catcher Michael Perez for $100,000.

Ashby, Milwaukee reach long-term extension

Lefthander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed to a $20.5 million, five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee. The 23-year-old is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances, striking out 83 in 69 innings. He would not have been eligible for arbitration until after the 2024 season; club options on his new deal for 2028 and 2029 cover two seasons in which he potentially would be eligible for free agency. McGee, who turns 36 on Aug. 6, was 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA and three saves in 24 games for the Giants this year. That followed a 2021 season in which the lefthander had 31 saves and a 2.72 ERA . . . Josh Naylor snapped a ninth-inning tie with a pinch-hit single, and streaking Cleveland beat the White Sox, 7-4, in the opener of a split doubleheader to match a season-high five straight wins. Steven Kwan had three hits and José Ramírez drove in two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies for the Guardians, which began the day just 1½ games back of Minnesota for the AL Central lead.