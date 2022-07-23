With key players out, Red Sox forced to do a lot of juggling

The Red Sox were forced to juggle their lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays because of a long list of injuries.

Until now, the injury bug has cursed, and somewhat stayed within, the Sox pitching rotation. Trips back and forth to the injured list for Michael Wacha, Nate Eovaldi, and most notably, Chris Sale, have left Boston to perform a balancing act in the bullpen.

But in the Sox’ 4-1 loss to Toronto Saturday, the injury bug proved it was spreading … and doing so at a critical point in the season.

Third baseman Rafael Devers was scratched and placed on the 10-day IL with “right hamstring inflammation” just before first pitch and five-time All-Star JD Martinez missed his second game in a row with back spasms. Cora said “hopefully” Martinez will be back Sunday for the series finale.

Advertisement

Second baseman Trevor Story remains out with a hand bruise after being put on the 10-day IL retroactive July 14.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

All this left the Sox stretching to fill the cracks.

“A lot of good players are out, some of our best players are out,” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said.

Bogaerts, the sole Red Sox All-Star in game two against Toronto, said many teams will look at the state of the Sox and think of it as the “perfect situation” to capitalize on. But an injury-plagued lineup is no excuse to Bogaerts.

“We have to go out with the lineup that we have, the team that we have. We’re all major league players. In the end we’re all here for a reason, we can play,” said Bogaerts.

Without Story and Christian Arroyo (on the IL with a left groin strain), Yolmer Sánchez got the start at second base. Sánchez was selected to the active major league roster from Triple-A Worcester Friday. He also started for the Sox in Toronto, replacing Jarren Duran on the road trip he couldn’t take due to vaccination status.

Advertisement

Sánchez was 0 for 3 at the plate with one walk.

To highlight the Sox’ juggling show, the day before, Sánchez pitched in the ninth inning. He allowed three hits and the 28th run that put Toronto over the top for most runs scored against the Sox in franchise history.

“We’ve got to mix and match for X amount of days and we’ll do that,” Cora said.

Jeter Downs took the start at third base in the absence of Story and Arroyo. It was Downs’s second start and third appearance at the position this season.

Bobby Dalbec started at first base. Dalbec scored on a solo home run in the second inning for the only Red Sox run of the game. He went 2 for 4 at the plate in a positive performance Cora took note of.

With Devers out, Cora said Christian Vázquez could play first base against lefties with Dalbec moving to third.

Franchy Cordero took the designated hitter spot, but struggled in an 0-for-4 outing.

“I think today for the first time I saw him frustrated after swings,” Cora said. “He has not been able to stay on top of the fastball and they’re attacking him with that.”

The Sox ended with seven hits and just one run to show for it. They left eight on base.

Toronto starter Alek Manoah dished 68 strikes in his 97 pitches, and gave Dalbec a few words after striking him out to end the sixth inning.

Advertisement

“We’re banged up, we know that, but like I said before nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” Cora said. “He [Manoah] showed that today in the sixth inning. He was looking in the dugout screaming at us and that’s where we’re at.”

The Sox’ losing streak against the AL East will continue in this series. All they can do is hope to avoid a sweep on Sunday.

“It’s definitely difficult having some key players out but it’s one of those things you have to deal with as a team,” said Saturday’s starting pitcher Kutter Crawford. “You just got to keep moving forward and keep putting in the work.”

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.