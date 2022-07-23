fb-pixel Skip to main content

Flash floods kill at least 17 people in southern Iran

By The Associated PressUpdated July 23, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Members of a rescue team search for missing people of Friday's flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province, Iran.Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 17 people, state television said Saturday.

Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city's governor Yousef Karegar.

Karegar said rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing.

Iran’s metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change. The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.

Advertisement

In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video