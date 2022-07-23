UK vacationers gridlocked for second day on route to Europe

A statement from the Port of Dover on Saturday morning said the backlog had not yet been cleared, adding that French officers have been fully mobilized at border controls in Dover. The port and the UK’s Department for Transport blamed Friday’s delays on a shortage of border staff.

Traffic backed up for miles in Kent with Sky News reporting that some passengers are spending up to seven hours in line. Doug Bannister, the chief executive of the Port of Dover Ltd., told the British Broadcasting Corp.’s Today program that about 10,000 cars may be processed out of the port, up from 8,500 on Friday.

UK holidaymakers endured a second day of chaos amid huge queues at a key departure point for France, with even more cars expected at Dover on Saturday than the day before.

“We are operating in a post-Brexit environment which does mean that passports need to be checked, they need to be stamped and indeed the capable people that do man the booths, Police Aux Frontieres, they’re doing their job that they need to do now,” Bannister said on the Today program.

Pierre-Henri Dumont, an MP with France’s conservative Les Republicains party, rejected responsibility for the bottleneck, pointing the finger instead at Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

Georges-François Leclerc, state representative for the Haut-de-France region, said he assumed full responsibility because Brexit was part of his mandate. “That said, the port of Dover, which is a private port, has found easier to blame French policemen rather than look at real issues,” he told the French news channel BFM, adding that 200 police officials had been in place since 5 a.m. on Saturday.

P&O Ferries Ltd. on Saturday afternoon tweeted a warning to travelers to allow three to four hours to clear the approach roads to Dover and get through security checks. Those who miss their ferry will be on the first available one once at check-in, P&O said.

The disruptions come during one of the peak travel weekends of the summer, with many families starting their holidays after British schools shut. The peak in road traffic around the port comes as travel chaos continues to plague the UK, with staff shortages disrupting air travel and strikes and extreme temperatures hampering trains.

There were also problems on the rails on Saturday. The BBC reported that passengers are experiencing disruption to Greater Anglia train services due to strikes by union staff. Aslef union members began striking on Saturday and will do so again on July 30.

The Port of Dover said on Twitter that it had had helped 17,215 passengers on their way on Saturday as of 12:45 p.m. London time. Bannister said that the French border controls appeared to be fully staffed today.

Georges-François Leclerc, state representative for the Haut-de-France region, said this weekend’s traffic increase had been expected and prepared for in conjunction with the Border Force and transport companies. However, “an unforeseeable technical incident” Friday morning in the Channel Tunnel, which runs parallel to the ferry routes, had prevented staff from fully deploying on Friday, he said.

Brexit is also to blame, according to Lucy Morton, a professional officer for the ISU, a union for borders and immigration.

“Prior to Brexit there was a deemed right of entry – we weren’t in Schengen but there were still very minimal checks,” she told the BBC. “Frequently there were no French checks at all.”

Recommendations from the RAC and analytics specialists INRIX are for drivers to plan well ahead and start their journeys “either very early in the morning or later in the evening” to avoid queues.

The worst jams were expected on the M25, according to data from INRIX. Stretches between Bromley and the Dartford Crossing, Maple Cross to the M3 and the M23 to the M40 also look set for heavy traffic. The A303 near Stonehenge, M4 between Cardiff and Newport and M5 south of Bristol are also likely to see queuing traffic.

Despite UK fuel prices having risen 42.3% in the last year, British drivers continue to buy more, while some holidaymakers may have turned to driving in order to avoid chaos at airports. According to RAC Fuel Watch, the cost of filling a 55-litre family car with petrol is up £30 ($36) from last summer, and £42 above 2020. The same amount of diesel is up £34 from last year and £44 from 2020.