An exhilarating return to (almost) normal at Newport Folk Festival

Those words weren’t pro forma, and they weren’t just an expression of gratitude for being part of one of the most iconic music festivals in the world. Rather, they were an expression of joy, mingled with relief, over being together again and performing in front of a crowd, and especially for being at an event where community is a constant emphasis.

“You don’t know how happy we are to be here.” Martin Earley of the Ballroom Thieves made that remark early on during the band’s day-opening performance Saturday at the Newport Folk Festival, and words to that effect were heard at set after set throughout the day.

Those sentiments seemed to permeate the day’s proceedings at Fort Adams State Park, which was once again at full capacity after last year’s switch to reduced attendance over six days instead of the usual three.

What was also back in full force was the opportunity to see and hear lesser-known artists and unusual aggregations if you were willing to forgo the main stage draws. This attendee spent most of the day doing just that, which meant missing most of the performances by Lucy Dacus, Clairo, and Lucius (and a surprise appearance by Paul Simon as part of Nathaniel Rateliff’s American Tune Revue). It took him to Midlake, active again after an almost decade-long hiatus, to hear a set of the band’s majestic, idiosyncratic take on Americana. Later, Hurray for the Riff Raff provided a different context for their music via a slimmed-down version of the group. “The Body Electric,” their murder ballad response to Johnny’s Cash’s “Delia’s Gone,” was a peak moment in that set.

Bursts of musical joy could also be found at brief interstitial sets performed on a small side stage during the changeovers for main-stage performances. The Deslondes’ Riley Downing got his folk on there, finishing up with what he called an “endless lullaby” which, inevitably, was abruptly ended by the beginning of Clairo’s performance a couple of hundred yards away. Hermanos Gutiérrez, scheduled to play a full set Sunday, took to the little stage on Saturday for a half-hour of their mesmerizing instrumental mood music for cowboys and caballeros.

The participants in the Black Opry Revue played music that ranged from the blues of Chris Pierce to the rolling folk of Buffalo Nichols, the mainstream-leaning tunes of the Kentucky Gentlemen and the acoustic, railroad-beat country of Leon Timbo. Another revue-style performance by artists and allies from record label Psychic Hotline (with a backing band headed by label co-owner and Sylan Esso member Nick Sanborn) came at the end of the day. Jenn Wasner supplied a staggering version of her “Awake for the Sunrise,” and the Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner led an equally staggering a cappella cover of the Jean Ritchie chestnut “Go Dig My Grave.”

Of course, there’s a reason why the word “new” is attached to “normal” these days. COVID did manage to make its presence felt when one of the premier draws on Saturday’s lineup, Bonny Light Horseman (who were going to play the Wilco/Billy Bragg album “Mermaid Avenue”), had to cancel due to one of its members testing positive for the virus.

In response, Newport did what it excels at doing. In short order, it came up with something aptly dubbed “Clusterfolk,” a serial performance by some of the folks who had been scheduled to take part in the Mermaid Avenue reprise. Bonny Light Horseman’s Anaïs Mitchell (seemingly everywhere on Saturday) opened with a marvelous take on Don Henley’s “The End of the Innocence.” Natalie Merchant prefaced her two songs — “Carnival” and “Kind and Generous” — by wryly asking “she lives, she breathes, but can she still sing?” Yes, she can. Lukas Nelson did a suitably forlorn cover of Neil Young’s “Tell Me Why,” and Craig Finn closed the substitute set with his take on Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding.”

That pivot went a good distance toward overcoming the disappointment of the cancellation it replaced. And in general, if this year’s Newport still wasn’t quite normal, it was nonetheless an exhilarating simulacrum.

Newport Folk Festival

At Fort Adams State Park, Newport, R.I., Saturday.

