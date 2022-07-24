‘Fix something, Charlie.’ ‘A failing T fails everyone.’ We asked readers to make protest signs for the T. Here’s what they said.

I asked readers to weigh in on what their sign would say. We got more than 150 responses via a BostonGlobe.com survey , Instagram, and Twitter. Taken as a whole, the messages reflect a plaintive cry from beleaguered riders who merely want a reliable transit system, one in which buses and trains show up when they are supposed to without breaking down or catching fire .

A few weeks ago, I wrote about Nicole Merullo , an MBTA rider who was so upset about reduced subway service that she began carrying a homemade protest sign on her daily commute: “We deserve a better T.”

There was plenty of anger too, and a healthy dose of gallows humor. Among my favorites: “W(T)F”, “The T: Sometimes faster than walking,” and “MBTA: Making Businesspeople Tardy Again.”

“I don’t need everything to be perfect on the T. I just need to get from place to place,” said Nat Leabo, 25, who is a student at Northeastern University School of Law.

Leabo lives in the North End and takes either the Orange Line or Green Line to campus. His protest sign would read: “Fix something, Charlie.”

He explained it’s a double entendre, meant to light a fire under Governor Charlie Baker but also takes a swipe at the MBTA pass CharlieCard.

Leabo said when there are no issues on the system, his commute is about 35 minutes door-to-door. That only happens twice a week. So he has to allot about an hour for his commute if he wants to make it to class on time. What annoys him the most: When the conductor on the Orange Line suddenly tells everyone to get off at the next station, and walk.

Leabo said this has happened a half dozen times over the past few months. “They don’t really give you any explanation. It’s always opaque.”

Gabriella Zoia would love nothing more than to sell her car and take public transit everywhere. That’s why her protest sign would read: “I want to take the T, don’t make me drive.”

Zoia, 29, grew up in Milan, where the public transportation system — including buses, trams, and subways — is extensive, and efficient. She loves the frequency of service of the various modes — typically every five minutes. It’s a city where driving is discouraged, with congestion fees for cars entering the city center.

The Somerville resident is a student at Boston College Law School. She took the Green Line from Lechmere to campus once. It took an hour and a half.

Now Zoia drives to school, which only takes her about 20 minutes. She has wondered what her commute would be like back home. She calculated that in Milan, a similar seven-mile trip would take her 45 minutes by car, but only 25 minutes by subway.

“Public transportation is a better alternative to driving,” Zoia concluded.

Don’t call Jonathan Abbett a former T rider. Her prefers the moniker: “Recovering T rider.”

Before the pandemic, the Brookline resident took the Green Line for close to 15 years to jobs he’s had in Government Center, Kendall Square, and downtown Boston. During the morning rush hour, the trains were often too packed to board so he would have wait for several to go by before he could get on.

When he worked in Kendall Square, which required a transfer to the Red Line, he preferred walking to work, largely because of the predictability. It always took him 45 minutes to an hour.

When he walks, “there is no variability,” said Abbett, a 41-year-old software designer. “With the Green Line, who knows?”

That experience is what led Abbett to come up with a tongue-in-cheek message: “The T: Sometimes Faster Than Walking.”

But after an Orange Line train caught fire on a bridge Thursday, prompting one person to leap into the Mystic River to escape, Abbett told me perhaps he should update his sign: “The T: Sometimes faster than swimming.”

Alas, you won’t find Abbett wearing a protest sign on the MBTA anytime soon. With the hybrid workplace, his Green Line commuter days are behind him. Since he only goes into the office once a month, he drives and splurges for the $25 to $30 for parking in Boston.

“It is silly to live in Brookline and not use the T,” he said. “That is a big reason why we wanted to live here.”

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about Maria Rodriguez, who lives in Ayer and works as a part-time janitor in Cambridge, cleaning a Novartis lab. The column, titled “Four hours commuting, four hours on the job,” reflected the disconnect between where the jobs are and where service workers like her can afford to live. Rodriguez told me she spends $388 on her monthly commuter rail pass, which is a little more than one week’s take-home pay.

Maria Rodriguez takes the Red Line to the Central MBTA station during her commute to work from Ayer to Novartis in Cambridge. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Readers wrote in with job leads, as well as asking if they could help Rodriguez by paying for her rail pass. Many wanted to give anonymously, so she set up a GoFundMe account. You’ve been generous, and Rodriguez says thank you.

She spoke to me because she wanted to highlight how she wanted more reliable public transit. She never expected the reaction she got. To those who have donated, Rodriguez said: “Thank you so much from my heart. It’s so amazing.”

Rodriguez will keep her GoFundMe account up a little longer. Here it is: https://trib.al/B2RXfga

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist.