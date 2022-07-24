15-year-old boy shot and killed in Providence late Saturday

Police blocked off the area for several hours into Sunday morning.

A 15-year-old victim was found unresponsive in a driveway on Wallace Street around 11:15 p.m., according to WPRI-TV. The victim has not yet been identified and police have not yet made any arrests.

PROVIDENCE— A teenage boy was shot and killed in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Providence late Saturday night.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza released a statement to the press on Sunday morning, confirming the shooting.

“Our community mourns for his family, friends and our community who will all be impacted by this senseless act of violence,” said Elorza in the statement. “This matter is still under investigation and if anyone has any information regarding what happened, please contact the Providence Police.”

This shooting was one of several that took place over the weekend.

A man was seriously wounded after he was shot shortly before 5 p.m. at the Quality Fuel Gas Station at 414 Smithfield Ave. on Saturday. The victim, who was also not publicly identified by police, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

A man in his 30s was shot early Sunday morning on Hartford Avenue during an attempted robbery. The victim, who was not publicly identified by police, was shot in the leg and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.