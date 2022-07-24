24-year-old motorcyclist dies after SUV strikes him in Worcester

A 24-year-old man died after an SUV struck his motorcycle in Worcester on Saturday night, police said.

Worcester police were dispatched to the intersection of Grafton Street and Sunderland Road at about 9 p.m. after receiving a report of the crash, Worcester police said in a statement Sunday.

When they arrived, police found the motorcycle on the ground and its operator trapped under a Toyota SUV, according to the statement. After the man was freed by Worcester police, firefighters, and EMS personnel, paramedics pronounced him dead, police said .