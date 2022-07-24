Boston queues up another scorcher as heat wave rolls on

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 98 degrees in Boston on Sunday. However, due to the high humidity, it already felt like 98 degrees in the city at 11:30 and the heat index is likely to climb into the low 100s by the afternoon, Gaucher said.

A heat advisory remains in effect for all of the region except the islands.

The region entered its sixth straight day of temperatures over 90 degrees on Sunday, with monitors at Logan International Airport reading 96 degrees at 11 a.m., according to Torry Gaucher, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the Boston/Norton Office.

The temperature record for Boston on July 24 is 98 degrees, set in 1933, Gaucher said.

“We’ve got a pretty good chance of tying our record high temperature for today if not maybe squeezing out an extra degree and breaking it,” he said. “So it’s going to be pretty close.”

Three factors are contributing to the persistent heat, Gaucher said. There is a large mass of warm air that has been stuck over the region for several days, high pressure has kept that warm air in place, and winds closer to the ground from the southwest have brought warm air north, he said.

Temperatures are slightly higher in Boston’s western suburbs, due to an effect called “downsloping,” Gaucher explained. Monitors in Bedford and Norwood were both reporting temperatures of 97 degrees around noon. Winds blowing down hill tend to warm slightly, Gaucher said.

The current heat wave is tied for the 10th longest stretch of days over 90 degrees in Boston. The record is nine days set in 1912, Gaucher said.

The heat wave is likely to break Monday, as the National Weather Service forecasts a high of 87 degrees in Boston. The average high temperature for Boston this time of year is 82 degrees.

Conditions will improve further on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps into the region, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. After the storms, temperatures are forecast in the lower 80s and the humidity will fall.

“It’s definitely going to feel a bit more refreshing by Tuesday,” Gaucher said.

Many people headed to the state’s parks and beaches to escape the heat on Sunday.

Scusset Beach State Reservation, Cochituate State Park, Ashland State Park, Douglas State Forest, and Walden Pond State Reservation were all closed after hitting capacity by noon Sunday, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s online tracker. Nahant Beach Reservation also Sunday morning before reopening in the afternoon.

The water temperature at Salisbury Beach north of Cape Ann was 55 degrees this morning, Gaucher said. Water in the Massachusetts Bay is in the mid-60s and about 76 degrees in the Nantucket Sound, he said.

