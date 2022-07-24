DCR employee slashed in face by woman at Myles Standish State Forest

A Department of Conservation and Recreation employee was slashed in the face by a woman who was denied entry into a restricted area of the Myles Standish State Forest on Saturday afternoon, State Police said.

The 63-year-old employee, whose name was not released, sustained “a superficial injury” that was treated at the scene by Carver Emergency Medical Services and turned down a ride to a hospital, State Police said in a statement.

The DCR employee said he was attacked by the woman at Barrett’s Pond in Carver about 2 p.m. after he told her entry was prohibited at the closed pond gate, the statement said.