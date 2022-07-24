DCR employee slashed in face by woman at Myles Standish State Forest

A Department of Conservation and Recreation employee was slashed in the face by a woman who was denied entry into a restricted area of the Myles Standish State Forest on Saturday afternoon, State Police said.
The 63-year-old employee, whose name was not released, sustained “a superficial injury” that was treated at the scene by Carver Emergency Medical Services and turned down a ride to a hospital, State Police said in a statement.
The DCR employee said he was attacked by the woman at Barrett’s Pond in Carver about 2 p.m. after he told her entry was prohibited at the closed pond gate, the statement said.
The woman left with a man in an older model dark-colored Toyota coupe headed toward Long Pond Road and the Plymouth entrance to the state forest, the statement said. State Police conducted an extensive search of the area but did not find the car or the suspect.
The suspect was described as a woman with a thin build who was wearing a blue T-shirt and a bathing suit, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact State Police at 508-759-4488.
