Man dies after being stabbed in neck, found on road in Hooksett, N.H.

A 45-year-old man died after he was stabbed in the neck and found lying on a road in Hooksett, N.H., early Sunday morning, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

An autopsy determined Jason Wirtz’s death was a homicide caused by a single stab wound to the neck, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police, and Hooksett police said in a joint statement.

Hooksett police responded to a 911 call for a person lying partially in the road at 66 Main St. at 12:08 a.m. and found Wirtz unresponsive and bleeding from his neck upon their arrival, the statement said.