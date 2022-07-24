Man dies after being stabbed in neck, found on road in Hooksett, N.H.

A 45-year-old man died after he was stabbed in the neck and found lying on a road in Hooksett, N.H., early Sunday morning, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.
An autopsy determined Jason Wirtz’s death was a homicide caused by a single stab wound to the neck, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police, and Hooksett police said in a joint statement.
Hooksett police responded to a 911 call for a person lying partially in the road at 66 Main St. at 12:08 a.m. and found Wirtz unresponsive and bleeding from his neck upon their arrival, the statement said.
Wirtz was pronounced dead after he was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, the statement said.
The case remains under investigation, but everyone involved in the killing has been identified, and there is no threat to the public, officials said.
Anyone who saw a person walking on Main Street between Daniel Webster Highway and College Park Drive from 11:30 p.m Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday or who drove across the Main Street Bridge during that timeframe is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-628-8477.
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.