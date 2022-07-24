Man pulled from water near Winchester beach

A State Police dive team pulled a man from the water at the Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The man was taken to Winchester Hospital, a State Police spokesman said, but information on his condition was not immediately available Sunday night.

State Police responded to Sandy Beach, now known as Shannon Beach, after receiving a report of a possible drowning victim at 4:37 p.m., the spokesman, David Procopio, said in an e-mail.