Salisbury man, 58, killed in Andover rollover crash

A 58-year-old Salisbury man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Andover, south of Interstate 93, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11:25 a.m. and found bystanders performing CPR on the man, State Police said in a statement. The 2013 Ford Focus involved in the crash had no passengers, State Police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead.