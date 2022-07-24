Salisbury man, 58, killed in Andover rollover crash

A 58-year-old Salisbury man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Andover, south of Interstate 93, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash around 11:25 a.m. and found bystanders performing CPR on the man, State Police said in a statement. The 2013 Ford Focus involved in the crash had no passengers, State Police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation found that the Ford went off the left side of the road for an unknown reason and rolled over in the median, State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
