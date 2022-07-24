Teenage girl dies, four teens seriously injured after stolen SUV crashes into 2 cars in Worcester

A teenage girl died and four other teens were seriously injured after a stolen SUV crashed into two other vehicles and pushed them into a street light in Worcester on Saturday night, police said.

Officers saw the stolen white SUV driving north on Main Street at a very high rate of speed at about 9:30 p.m., Worcester police said in a statement Sunday. An officer turned on his flashing blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but backed off when the driver refused to stop and began operating the vehicle more erratically, police said.

About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Main and Chandler streets, police said.