Teenage girl dies, four teens seriously injured after stolen SUV crashes into 2 cars in Worcester

A teenage girl died and four other teens were seriously injured after a stolen SUV crashed into two other vehicles and pushed them into a street light in Worcester on Saturday night, police said.
Officers saw the stolen white SUV driving north on Main Street at a very high rate of speed at about 9:30 p.m., Worcester police said in a statement Sunday. An officer turned on his flashing blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but backed off when the driver refused to stop and began operating the vehicle more erratically, police said.
About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Main and Chandler streets, police said.
The SUV was driving north on Main Street with its headlights off when it ran a red light and crashed into a Honda Accord and Chevrolet Impala that were crossing Main at Chandler Street heading east, police said. The impact pushed the Accord and the Impala into a light pole, according to the statement.
There were five occupants inside the SUV, three of whom were ejected upon impact, police said. Investigators believe all the occupants were 18 or younger. A girl in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The other four occupants were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
No one in the Honda or Chevy was seriously injured. The crash is under investigation.
