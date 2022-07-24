Whale breaches, lands on small boat in Plymouth Harbor

The boat sustained minimal damage that did not affect its seaworthiness, the statement said.

No injuries were reported after the whale landed on the bow of a 19-foot boat off White Horse Beach, Plymouth officials said in a statement .

A whale breached the water and landed on a small boat in Plymouth Harbor on Sunday morning, town officials said.

“This interaction @Plymouth_Harbor is a reminder of how whale and boater interactions can become dangerous!” the Plymouth harbormaster said on Twitter.

The harbormaster sent information about the incident to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, who will investigate, officials said.

A video taken by a nearby boater shows the whale pop up and knock the bow of the boat below the water’s surface before going back down.

An image shared by town officials shows a boater holding onto the vessel after it was rocked and pushed down by the whale.

Boaters should stay at least 100 yards from a whale to minimize interactions that could be dangerous to both people and whales, the Plymouth Harbormaster Department said.

