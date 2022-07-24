Yandel loves being held — and giggling

Yandel is a giggly and cuddly infant boy. He is very interactive and loves being held and talked to by his caretakers. Watching his mobile twirl above his head and bouncing in his chair are some of his favorite activities.

Yandel has complex medical needs stemming from his premature birth. He is legally blind and has persistent issues with his lungs. However, Yandel is making progress every day and brings joy to those around him.

Legally freed for adoption, Yandel is ready to be the pride and joy of any type of family. It is important that Yandel finds a home where one parent is able to stay home with him full-time to fully participate in his growth, development, and medical care.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, as adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.