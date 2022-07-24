Photos: See creations from the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival

From dinosaurs to a butterfly, participants created an array of figures during the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival on Friday.Here are some of the creations from the event.Sculptures are seen at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie ParkMatsu Yoshi of Japan works on her sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie ParkDinosaur figurines sit next to Karen Fralich’s sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie ParkMorgan Rudluff of California works on his sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie ParkDamon Meri of Florida works on his sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie ParkAbe Waterman of Canada works on his sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie ParkGreg Grady, Jr. of New Hampshire works on his sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie Park