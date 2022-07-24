fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: See creations from the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival

By Globe StaffUpdated July 24, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Karen Fralich of Canada hoses down her sand at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie Park

From dinosaurs to a butterfly, participants created an array of figures during the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival on Friday.

Here are some of the creations from the event.

Sculptures are seen at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie Park
Matsu Yoshi of Japan works on her sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie Park
Dinosaur figurines sit next to Karen Fralich’s sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie Park
Morgan Rudluff of California works on his sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie Park
Damon Meri of Florida works on his sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie Park
Abe Waterman of Canada works on his sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie Park
Greg Grady, Jr. of New Hampshire works on his sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on Friday.Sophie Park