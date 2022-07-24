fb-pixel Skip to main content

7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park, police say

By The Associated PressUpdated July 24, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., on July 24.Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (AP) — At least seven people have been injured after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighborhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. Seven people overall were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

Advertisement

Peck Park is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video