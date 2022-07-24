A triumphant antiabortion movement begins to deal with its divisions

During the virtual event titled “Life Beyond Roe,” they detailed next steps for a movement that had just won its greatest victory in nearly 50 years. One by one, they spoke of flipping Democratic congressional seats, of empowering state legal offices, of avoiding a victory lap, and instead doubling down on their long-running crusade to curtail abortion access across the country.

Roughly 40 antiabortion leaders projected resolve and unity on a 2.5-hour-long webcast to thousands of viewers just days after the nation’s highest court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion last month.

“I believe that for the rest of your life, you’re going to remember exactly where you were and what you were doing when you heard the news on Friday, June 24,” David Bereit, the former chief executive of 40 Days for Life, told the audience. “But — this is an important but — we have to recognize that this is not the end.”

Since these early moments of jubilation over the demise of the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, however, differences have emerged among advocates over the best way to build on the victory they secured at the Supreme Court as Republican-led states determine how and how far they will go to limit access to abortion, according to interviews with nearly 20 antiabortion leaders and other people involved in the movement.

“There’s always been a 50-year debate over what’s the best way to bring down Roe v. Wade,” said Clarke Forsythe, the senior counsel for Americans United for Life, an antiabortion law firm and advocacy group. “And now there’s a big debate, and everybody’s involved, about what’s the best road forward, or what are the best roads forward, after Dobbs,” he said referring to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that overturned Roe.

How the groups and their allies in state legislatures decide to move forward will play a key role in shaping a post-Roe landscape in the United States.

Among the areas of disagreement are whether to try to prevent women in antiabortion states from being able to obtain the procedure or abortion pills across state lines, as well as whether to promote bans that include exceptions for rape and incest. There is also tension over whether the best way to enforce a ban is by letting private citizens bring civil cases like in Texas.

A narrow slice of activists take a more extreme stance of imposing criminal penalties on patients who get abortions — but such a position is at odds with the more mainstream antiabortion movement that contends the woman should not be punished.

The issues they disagree on are consequential and resolving them could be difficult.

“It was easy to unite against Roe v. Wade,” said Louisiana state Representative Alan Seabaugh, a Republican who offered an amendment nixing a proposal advanced by a Louisiana House panel in May allowing women who have an abortion to be criminally charged. He voted for the original version of the bill in committee, but later apologized for doing so.

"I think this issue has the potential to divide the right," he said, referring to abortion restrictions in general, "because of the issue of where you put the line. It's not clean, neat and easy."

Abortion rights groups aren't taking any comfort from the divisions within the antiabortion movement and have vowed to fight restrictions through the courts and the ballot box.

"These are all variations of the same thing," said Fatima Goss Graves, the head of the National Women's Law Center. "They are bans on abortion and so we will resist them at every turn."

President Biden has already directed his cabinet secretaries to fight measures that would prevent patients from accessing abortion pills and traveling out of state.

But Texas's approach has also received skepticism from groups who contend it's far too broad.

Shortly before the Supreme Court’s ruling, the National Right to Life Committee released a model law, which its top lawyer said he vetted with other major groups. The legislation allows state and local officials — as well as the father or certain family members of the pregnant woman — to sue abortion providers.

According to James Bopp Jr., the NRLC's general counsel, "we think that it should only be family members" who can sue.

Among leading national groups, there's unity around banning abortion even in the cases of pregnancies resulting from rape and incest. Such a position has thrust Republicans in an uncomfortable spotlight in recent weeks, as most bans in effect now include an exception only for life of the mother.

Several groups are instead pushing to narrow or remove exceptions to save the health or life of the mother, arguing they create loopholes that can be exploited. Matt Sande, legislative director of Pro-Life Wisconsin, contends that a doctor can still intervene during life-or-death situations but that medical providers should also attempt to save the fetus.

"I will not say it's a slam dunk to pass a total protection statutory abortion ban in Wisconsin," said Sande. "Among the Republican caucuses, there would be a fight, but it's a fight worth having."

Another division between hard-line and more mainstream groups is over prosecuting the woman. Major antiabortion groups have taken pains in recent weeks to publicly oppose the idea, particularly after the Louisiana proposal to criminally charge patients drew national attention.

Bradley Pierce, executive director of the Foundation to Abolish Abortion, helped draft the Louisiana measure and said he was disappointed when antiabortion lawmakers backed away from it.

“I think it revealed a lot of hypocrisy in those who said one thing and did something else,” he said, adding that the bill “would have done exactly what they say they believe. That is, treat a person before birth as being worthy of protection.”