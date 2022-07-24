In a pickle over a nickel: Mass. bottle return rates lag

Maybe many of those returns are recycled just the same

Your article notes that Massachusetts has the lowest bottle redemption rate among the 10 states with bottle bills (“Study finds Mass. has lowest bottle return rate: Redemptions dropped to 38 percent in ’21,” Metro, July 17). I wonder whether my own experience, which may be the same for other people across the state, has something to do with that statistic.

I have always recycled everything possible at my local transfer station, regardless of the bottle deposit. While there’s an expense to me, all my glass and plastic bottles and cans get recycled, but just not at redemption stations where the 5 cent return is recorded. I am hopeful that I am one of many.