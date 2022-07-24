fb-pixel Skip to main content
In a pickle over a nickel: Mass. bottle return rates lag

Updated July 24, 2022, 7 minutes ago
With many redemption sites closed in Massachusetts during the coronavirus pandemic, one Massachusetts resident had collected several bags of bottles and cans by the end of May 2020.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Maybe many of those returns are recycled just the same

Your article notes that Massachusetts has the lowest bottle redemption rate among the 10 states with bottle bills (“Study finds Mass. has lowest bottle return rate: Redemptions dropped to 38 percent in ’21,” Metro, July 17). I wonder whether my own experience, which may be the same for other people across the state, has something to do with that statistic.

I have always recycled everything possible at my local transfer station, regardless of the bottle deposit. While there’s an expense to me, all my glass and plastic bottles and cans get recycled, but just not at redemption stations where the 5 cent return is recorded. I am hopeful that I am one of many.

Peter Wheeler

Weston


Up the value to 50 cents — that’d do the trick

One way to improve bottle redemption rates is to increase the value of the return. Would 50 cents a bottle be enough incentive to return them?

Our state can’t seem to pass legislation to increase the value to 10 cents. Clearly, 5 cents isn’t enough to make an impact.

Greg Hamill

Sudbury

