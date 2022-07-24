Stance against halt on prison construction is out of touch

The July 21 editorial about prison conditions and prison culture for women in Massachusetts (“Halt on building prisons is no way to help inmates”) is out of touch with the actual language, intent, and necessity of the bill to place a halt on new prison construction. The Globe’s notion that “until we become a community of saints, a five-year moratorium risks ushering in an era of potentially cruel and unusual punishment” is hyperbole and unbefitting a soundly researched position.

Massachusetts doesn’t need a new prison. We need community-led envisioning of alternatives to prison. We need housing, health care, education, and economic development. Spending $40 million to house fewer than 200 women a year creates jobs for jailers and construction companies and imposes economic hardship on poor communities and communities of color. It is money that could and should be far more usefully focused and spent.