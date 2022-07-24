Turning 74, but happily immature all his life

Renée Graham’s “On turning 60″ (Ideas, July 17) was timely for me. I will be 74 on July 27. I have been fortunate that I haven’t had too many ailments that force me to feel old. I sound and look younger than my age. I explain to people who comment on my relative youthfulness that I have remained immature all my life.

I started exercising regularly when I was 14 and try to remain vigorous by basically staying in motion (that old law about an object in motion). “Who I am is who I am,” writes Graham, is “a kind of personal affirmation.” I read the message as a way to accept your age, but I always like to be defiant. I like the Italian toast “Cent’Anni”: May you live 100 years.