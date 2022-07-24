Wu picks promising team, but implementation will be true measure

Re “Wu’s team aims to change the old ways” by Emma Platoff (Page A1, July 17): Substantive change in any large organization is really tough, whether it is in the Boston police force or the public school system, or in any other public or private organization. People resist change. It is difficult, uncomfortable, even threatening. Values, beliefs, and behaviors that are pervasive and deeply rooted are particularly difficult to alter. Not only do individuals resist change, but in Boston, we also have unions that will strongly resist some of the reforms that are on tap.

Boston has a great start, with a new mayor dedicated to reform, with a new police commissioner, schools superintendent, fire commissioner, and other key leaders. But good intentions for reform too often founder in the implementation. I encourage those who have a strong reform agenda to think long and hard about exactly how they will pull it off, tap into the successful experiences of others (and heed the unsuccessful ones), and bring in some experts on organizational change. Moreover, be ready to sustain a multiyear effort. Behaviors that have been learned and reinforced over decades will not change quickly.