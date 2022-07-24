Aaron Judge hits 37th homer as Yankees blank Orioles

“It’s always big to win a series,” Yankees manager Aaron Judge said. “You don’t take that for granted whether you’re in a hot streak like we’ve been at times this year or you’re struggling a little bit. Series wins are not to be taken lightly.”

Jose Trevino, another Yankees All-Star, had the first four-hit game of his career. New York, with the best record in the big leagues, took two of three and has won 22 of 32 series this year.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run and fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes pitched six sharp innings as the visiting New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles, 6-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Judge has seven home runs in his last nine games and leads the majors with 81 RBIs. He also raised his batting average to .294, which has been a key area of focus.

“I saw a lot of the greats — Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera — they always hit above .300 and the power just came with it,” Judge said. “That’s always been a goal of mine to hit above .300 and we’ll keep working towards it.”

Cortes (8-3) allowed six hits, struck out seven, and walked none while lowering his ERA from 2.63 to 2.48. The 27-year-old lefty began his MLB career with the Orioles in 2018. He has gone 2-0 with a 0.46 in four appearances (three starts) against Baltimore at Oriole Park in his career.

Clarke Schmidt pitched three innings and earned his first career save.

New York scored three times in the third on a double by DJ LeMahieu and a two-run drive by Judge off Dean Kremer (3-2).

Judge has nine homers in his last 12 games against Baltimore and 36 over his career — his most against any opponent.

Advertisement

“I don’t think anybody should pitch to him,” Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos said. “The guy is unbelievable. He’s hitting good pitches. He’s hitting mistakes. Normally when a guy’s hot, he’s hitting doubles and singles. He’s hitting the ball out of the ballpark, and it’s crazy. He’s a good hitter. What can you say?”

The Yankees lead the majors with 166 homers, the most they’ve hit through the first 96 games of a season in franchise history.

The Yankees designated reliever Shane Greene for assignment. Greene made his first appearance for the Yankees since he was a rookie in 2014 on Saturday and gave up a home run.

Cease can’t be touched

Dylan Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury Garcia, AJ Pollock, and Eloy Jiménez homered, and the host White Sox beat the Guardians, 6-3, to salvage a four-game split.

The reigning AL Central champions jumped on Shane Bieber (4-6), finishing a stretch of 19 straight games against division opponents at 10-9.

Chicago scored five in the second on Garcia’s two-run homer and Pollock’s three-run drive. Jiménez made it 6-0 when he connected leading off the sixth.

That was plenty for Cease (10-4), who won his third straight start. The righthander gave up seven hits and struck out four. He walked one and threw two wild pitches, after beating Cleveland and Minnesota prior to the All-Star break. Cease is 6-1 with a minuscule 0.57 ERA in his past eight starts.

Cleveland lost its second in a row after winning five straight.

Advertisement

Bieber got tagged for six runs and eight hits in six innings. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner tossed a three-hitter in a 4-1 victory over the White Sox in his previous start July 12.

Cardinals to miss unvaccinated stars

Two of the Cardinals’ best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won’t be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Arenado, Goldschmidt, and Romine will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. Arenado will lose $384,416, Goldschmidt $241,758, and Romine $10,989.

Goldschmidt hit two opposite-field homers Sunday, but the host Reds were still able to take a 6-3 victory. The Reds have won eight of their last 12 games.

Goldschmidt has homered in each of St. Louis’s last four games against the Reds. The last Cardinals player to homer in four straight games versus Cincinnati was Chick Hafey in 1929.

Albert Pujols’s pinch-hit appearance in the seventh marked his 3,026th major league game, tying him with Stan Musial and Eddie Murray for sixth on the career list.

Brewers rally over Rockies

Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the host Brewers a 10-9 victory over the Rockies. Hunter Renfroe homered for the third straight day and Tyrone Taylor also went deep as the NL Central leaders beat the Rockies for the eighth straight time. The Brewers had lost seven in a row to the Rockies before this stretch . . . Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning as the visiting Marlins beat the Pirates, 6-5. Miami ace Sandy Alcantara struck out 10 in six innings, allowing two runs and two hits and leaving with a 1.81 ERA. It was his first outing since striking out Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton in a perfect inning during the All-Star Game. Alcantara has fanned 36 and permitted just four runs over 29 innings in his past four starts . . . Kris Bubic went seven strong innings and Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs as the host Royals beat the Rays, 4-2, winning a series against Tampa Bay for the first time in five years.