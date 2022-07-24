Live updates: Follow along with David Ortiz’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame

Ortiz is just the fourth player born in the Dominican Republic to be elected. He joins Juan Marichal (1983), fellow Red Sox legend (and close friend) Pedro Martinez (2015), and Vladimir Guerrero (2018).

The Red Sox slugger, who helped Boston break its championship curse in 2004 en route to winning three World Series rings, is entering Cooperstown in his first year of eligibility.

David Ortiz will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

We’ll be offering live updates throughout the day, culminating with Ortiz’s speech and the reveal of his Hall of Fame plaque.

How to watch the ceremony

MLB Network will be the exclusive home for coverage from Cooperstown Sunday. The enshrinement ceremony for Ortiz, Tony Oliva, and Jim Kaat, as well deceased inductees Buck O’Neal, Bud Fowler, Minnie Minoso, and Gil Hodges, begins at approximately 1:30 p.m., but the network’s on-site coverage begins at 11 a.m. Here’s our guide on how to watch.

Long drives to Cooperstown — 11:25 a.m.

David Ortiz hit home runs against all 30 major league teams. John Hancock/Globe Staff

When you think of David Ortiz, it’s probably about a ball sailing over the fence. After all, he did it 558 times.

Big Papi hit 541 regular-season home runs, 17th in major league history. He added 17 more in the postseason, including some of the most memorable blasts that ever sailed into an October night.

Only four players — Ortiz, Reggie Jackson, Mickey Mantle, and Babe Ruth — share the distinction of hitting at least 500 homers, winning at least three World Series championships, and being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“His power was legit,” Jackson said last fall during the World Series. “When David hit one, you knew it was going to go.”

That immense power is one of the reasons Ortiz is being inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y. He’ll also be one of the few Hall of Famers who played primarily as a designated hitter. Ortiz made 87.8 percent of his plate appearances as a DH, the most among Hall of Famers.

We created a special interactive so you can explore each one of Ortiz’s homers. Check it out here.

The business of being Big Papi — 11:15 a.m.

The business of being David Ortiz was flourishing before his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

Now, it’s boom time.

Since the announcement in January, Ortiz’s appearance and signing fees have jumped 20 to 35 percent, his list of regional and national endorsement partners has grown to 10, his licensing deals to eight, and he has a long-term contract with Fox Sports and Fox Bet that ensures Big Papi’s booming laugh, sartorial flair, and baseball insights will be seen and heard from coast to coast, especially in New England, for years to come.

“It’s a validation, a first-ballot Hall of Famer — rhetorically, what better description can one give that’s better than that?” said Alex Radetsky, president of Radegen, the sports and entertainment agency he founded, with Ortiz as one of his first two clients, in 2010. “Now it’s just up to David on how much he wants to do. He could continue at a very high level of being front and center like Charles Barkley and Shaq [O’Neal] are in the NBA, and some NFL names. He’ll have to work, but the opportunities will be there.”

Read more from Michael Silverman here.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.