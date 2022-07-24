Denny Hamlin becomes winningest driver in Pocono Raceway history with seventh victory

Hamlin held off JGR teammate Kyle Busch, still looking for a new contract with Gibbs, to reach victory lane.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won for the third time this season and passed Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon for most wins at Pocono with seven. Hamlin swept two races at Pocono in his rookie season in 2006, and added wins in 2009, 2010, 2019, and 2020.

Denny Hamlin knocked his season-long nemesis out of the race during a late battle for the lead, then streaked ahead Sunday in the No. 11 Toyota to become the winningest driver in Pocono Raceway history.

Advertisement

Hamlin also tied Tony Stewart on the NASCAR’s wins list with 49.

“I just wanted to be a local short-track racer in Virginia. That’s all I really cared about,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin first had to take out Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain to clear his path down the stretch.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Chastain wrecked Hamlin two times in a month earlier this season, prompting Hamlin to spew he had “reached my peak” with the aggressive driving of the watermelon farmer. Perhaps as payback, Hamlin refused to give his rival an inch off a late restart at Pocono and ran Chastain into the wall. Chastain slammed the wall and triggered a wreck that collected several drivers, including winless Kevin Harvick, who is fighting for a playoff spot.

“What did you want me to do? What did you expect me to do,” Hamlin asked.

Hamlin said he was “at the end of it” with his frustration with Chastain but was mildly booed by the Pocono fans for denying them what could have been a thrilling battle to the checkered flag.

IndyCar — Josef Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot following his late crash at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Iowa, and was taken to a Des Moines hospital by helicopter for evaluation.

Advertisement

IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said Newgarden was being transported by helicopter to Mercy One in Des Moines because the infield care center lacked the equipment to properly evaluate the Team Penske driver, who cut open the back of his head when he collapsed.

Billows said Newgarden was awake and alert, but the hospital was a 45-minute drive from the track and heavy traffic for the post-race Blake Shelton concert would have delayed the journey.

Newgarden dominated and led 148 of the 300 laps while trying to sweep the weekend. But something on his Team Penske car broke with 64 laps remaining and he spun hard into the outside wall — creating an opening for Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP to win the race.

Newgarden was visibly rattled after his mandatory check in the infield care center after the crash.

“Definitely was a bit of a shot. I want to cry, so sad for my team. I don’t know what happened,” Newgarden said. “Everything felt fine to me. Totally unexpected and it caught me by my surprise. Team Penske is the best. I never have this stuff, so maybe we were due.

“We can’t afford it for this year. But we’ll fight back. We have a great team here.”

Chevrolet’s initial diagnosis was that the suspension broke on Newgarden’s car. There was no immediate word on the force in which Newgarden hit the outside wall.

Billows said Newgarden cleared all tests in the care center after the crash, but IndyCar had planned to re-evaluate him Thursday in Indianapolis before he collapsed upon returning to the motorhome lot.

Advertisement

O’Ward made the pass for the win on pit road with a speedy stop by his Arrow McLaren SP team and held off Penske teammates Will Power and Scott McLaughlin for the win. It’s the second win of the season for the Mexican driver, who finished second on Saturday and remains firmly in the IndyCar title race with five races remaining.

Formula One — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix in LeCastellet, France, after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion.

Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season.

“Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things can happen. It’s probably a bit bigger than it should have been when you look at the performance of the two cars,” Verstappen said. “We still need a bit more one-lap race. I think Budapest will be a bit of a struggle for us and Ferrari will be really, really quick.”

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finished second in his 300th grand prix — his fourth consecutive podium and highest finish in what’s so far been a winless season — while teammate George Russell passed Sergio Perez of Red Bull following a late restart to give Mercedes its first double podium of the year.

Advertisement







