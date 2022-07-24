Game 96: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

Another loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday dropped Boston to an 0-11-1 series record against divisional opponents — the lone split in a four-game set with the Yankees just before the All-Star break — and the Sox won’t get another chance at the AL East until mid-August.

Boston can still salvage something from a difficult weekend as rookie Brayan Bello takes the ball for a Sunday matinee, looking to get settled in the big leagues after getting roughed up twice by the Rays in his first two starts.

Advertisement

The Sox lineup can take some confidence into the finale against Jays starter Ross Stripling, who has a 6.09 ERA in eight appearances against Boston. Stripling has had some success against the Sox this season, however, holding them to three runs over 10 innings of work in two previous starts this season.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (52-43): Springer CF, Guerrero 1B, Gurriel DH, Bichette SS, Hernandez RF, Biggio 2B, Chapman 3B, Tapia LF, Jansen C

Pitching: RHP Ross Stripling (5-3, 3.03 ERA)

RED SOX (48-47): Duran CF, Vázquez C, Verdugo DH, Bogaerts SS, Cordero LF, Dalbec 1B, Bradley RF, Sánchez 2B, Downs 3B

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-1, 10.13 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Bello: Has not faced any Toronto batters

Red Sox vs. Stripling: Bogaerts 5-11, Bradley Jr. 1-7, Cordero 2-9, Dalbec 2-8, Davis 1-2, Duran 1-1, Martinez 2-14, Plawecki 1-2, Refsnyder 1-6, Sánchez 0-1, Verdugo 3-12, Vázquez 3-9

Stat of the day: The Sox are winless in their last seven series, losing six and splitting one.

Notes: The Red Sox are 3-9 against the Blue Jays this season and have lost four consecutive series to their AL East rivals ... The Sox are 12-28 against AL East foes. Boston is 3-12 in its last 15 ... Rich Hill (left knee sprain) is slated to throw in the bullpen Sunday, while Matt Barnes (shoulder inflammation) is coming off a Friday rehab appearance ... Stripling has thrived since taking on a more permanent role in the starting rotation in early June, allowing more than two earned runs just once in his last eight outings ... Devers was placed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring issue, and will be eligible to return Aug. 2.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.