David Ortiz | Hall of Fame 2022

Photos: How a Baseball Hall of Fame plaque is created

By Globe staffUpdated July 24, 2022, 1 hour ago
Tom Tsuchiya is a sculptor for Matthews International. A Cincinnati native, he also makes the statue that live outside the Reds' Great American Ball Park. But this June, he worked on the plaques for the Hall of Fame.Jeff Swensen/Jeff Swensen for The Boston Globe

The process of making a Hall of Fame plaque is painstaking and delicate.

The bronze heats to more than 2,000 degrees. The artwork? It’s not an image, but a hand-carved reproduction.

And the company that makes them? It’s only a small part of their business. As the 2022 Hall of Fame plaques were being manufactured in late June in Pittsburgh, so was a large round sign that would be set into a plaza outside a bank along with a small statue of a recently deceased man with his beloved dog.

Matthews International has been working with the Hall of Fame since 1983, and has created the plaques commemorating the feats of 160 legends since.

You wouldn’t know something special is happening inside to take a look at the place. The foundry is in a nondescript brick building alongside a busy road about four miles from PNC Park.

Go inside the process below. — Peter Abraham

Tom Tsuchiya works off of reference photos to create the players' faces.Jeff Swensen for The Boston Globe
The mold for Ortiz's plaque mold has been finished, and is ready for the bronze.Jeff Swensen/Jeff Swensen for The Boston Globe
Hall of Famers have no input on the look of their plaques, including what it says.Jeff Swensen/Jeff Swensen for The Boston Globe
Craftsmen at Matthews International pour molten brass into a sculpted mold to create David Ortiz's plaque.Jeff Swensen/Jeff Swensen for The Boston Globe
Mark Bernotas polishes Ortiz's Hall of Fame plaque.Jeff Swensen/Jeff Swensen for The Boston Globe
The plaque has been made and will soon be set.Jeff Swensen/Jeff Swensen for The Boston Globe
Next is a spray down.Jeff Swensen/Jeff Swensen for The Boston Globe
The final touches are being put on Ortiz's plaque.Jeff Swensen/Jeff Swensen for The Boston Globe
David Ortiz's Hall of Fame plaque.Jeff Swensen/Jeff Swensen for The Boston Globe