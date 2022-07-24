Photos: How a Baseball Hall of Fame plaque is created

The process of making a Hall of Fame plaque is painstaking and delicate.

The bronze heats to more than 2,000 degrees. The artwork? It’s not an image, but a hand-carved reproduction.

And the company that makes them? It’s only a small part of their business. As the 2022 Hall of Fame plaques were being manufactured in late June in Pittsburgh, so was a large round sign that would be set into a plaza outside a bank along with a small statue of a recently deceased man with his beloved dog.