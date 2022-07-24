Photos: How a Baseball Hall of Fame plaque is created

The process of making a Hall of Fame plaque is painstaking and delicate.
The bronze heats to more than 2,000 degrees. The artwork? It’s not an image, but a hand-carved reproduction.
And the company that makes them? It’s only a small part of their business. As the 2022 Hall of Fame plaques were being manufactured in late June in Pittsburgh, so was a large round sign that would be set into a plaza outside a bank along with a small statue of a recently deceased man with his beloved dog.
Matthews International has been working with the Hall of Fame since 1983, and has created the plaques commemorating the feats of 160 legends since.
You wouldn’t know something special is happening inside to take a look at the place. The foundry is in a nondescript brick building alongside a busy road about four miles from PNC Park.
Go inside the process below. — Peter Abraham