See photos from David Ortiz’s big weekend ahead of his Hall of Fame induction

David Ortiz has plenty of fans in Cooperstown this weekend, sporting his iconic No. 34.Barry Chin/Globe StaffThe Dominican flag has been flying high over Cooperstown all weekend long.Barry Chin/Globe StaffAs he did throughout his 20-year career, David Ortiz has owned the crowd in Cooperstown.Barry Chin/Globe StaffSox fan Matt Washock made the trek from Greenville, S.C., to see Ortiz’s induction into the Hall.Barry Chin/Globe StaffNewton's Neil Halin (center) and Lisa Cohen (left) were the winners of the “Fly with Ortiz Sweepstakes” and accompanied the Sox slugger to New York.Barry Chin/Globe StaffRed Sox fan Marshall Nolan of Manchester, N.H. has been racking up signatures from Hall of Famers at every ceremony since 2005, and hopes to add Ortiz's name to his bat this weekend.Barry Chin/Globe StaffThe stars are out in Cooperstown, with Mariano Rivera — the only player ever unanimously inducted on the first ballot — watching a drive on a morning golf round.Barry Chin/Globe StaffShirts with Ortiz's name are flying off the racks as he takes a step into immortality this weekend.Barry Chin/Globe Staff