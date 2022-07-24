fb-pixel Skip to main content
DAVID ORTIZ | HALL OF FAME 2022

See photos from David Ortiz’s big weekend ahead of his Hall of Fame induction

The Globe is in Cooperstown all weekend. See photos from the celebration.

By Globe staffUpdated July 24, 2022, 27 minutes ago
The scene in Cooperstown.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
David Ortiz has plenty of fans in Cooperstown this weekend, sporting his iconic No. 34.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
The Dominican flag has been flying high over Cooperstown all weekend long.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
As he did throughout his 20-year career, David Ortiz has owned the crowd in Cooperstown.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Sox fan Matt Washock made the trek from Greenville, S.C., to see Ortiz’s induction into the Hall.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Newton's Neil Halin (center) and Lisa Cohen (left) were the winners of the “Fly with Ortiz Sweepstakes” and accompanied the Sox slugger to New York.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox fan Marshall Nolan of Manchester, N.H. has been racking up signatures from Hall of Famers at every ceremony since 2005, and hopes to add Ortiz's name to his bat this weekend.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
The stars are out in Cooperstown, with Mariano Rivera — the only player ever unanimously inducted on the first ballot — watching a drive on a morning golf round.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Shirts with Ortiz's name are flying off the racks as he takes a step into immortality this weekend.Barry Chin/Globe Staff