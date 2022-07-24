Texans rookie WR John Metchie III expected to miss season after leukemia diagnosis

“As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season,” Metchie said. “My main focus will be on my health and recovery. ... I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever.”

In a statement posted on the Texans' Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, “the most curable form," and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.”

HOUSTON — Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

Metchie went 44th in the second round of this year’s NFL draft out of Alabama, where he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide. He tore his left ACL during the Southeastern Conference Championship game. In 2020, he had 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford back in action

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to receivers in practice for the first time since Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory.

Stafford had an injection in his throwing elbow early in the offseason to treat an unspecified injury with which he played late last season. He avoided any serious throws during minicamps and organized team activities, but he was throwing again in the opening practice of the Rams’ training camp at UC Irvine.

“It feels good to get out there, just knock some rust off it a little bit, stress it and see how it reacts,” Stafford said.

Stafford said he has gradually ramped up his throwing activity in recent months, and he threw the ball in informal workouts before training camp. Along with the usual camp work, he must build a rapport with new receiver Allen Robinson, who joined Los Angeles as a free agent shortly before the team traded Robert Woods to Tennessee.

“Just trying to progress back into it,” Stafford said. “That was kind of what my time between OTAs and camp was. It’s a little bit of a process, but you’ve just got to sit there and go with it.”

Stafford and the Rams have repeatedly said he should be ready well in advance of Los Angeles’ regular season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium. Rams coach Sean McVay typically doesn’t allow his key starters to play at all in the preseason.

McVay also announced that the Rams decided not to put Jalen Ramsey on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, allowing the All-Pro cornerback to participate in the walk-through portions of training camp practices. Ramsey had surgery on his shoulder during the offseason, and the Rams said Saturday he would start the year on the PUP list.

Rookie safety Quentin Lake is on the PUP list while the team monitors a knee injury, McVay said.

Bills’ OL Rodger Saffold injures ribs

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Rodger Saffold missed the start of training camp after sustaining rib injuries in a car accident.

Coach Sean McDermott said the accident happened over the past few weeks, but didn’t provide further details. General manager Brandon Beane said Saffold has cracked ribs and that he’s having trouble sleeping because of soreness.

Without providing a timetable, Beane anticipated Saffold would be cleared for practice before the start of the season.

Saffold, 34, opened camp on the non-football injury list. The 12-year veteran was projected to compete for the starting job at left guard after signing a one-year contract in free agency.

The Bills opened camp with three players on the physically unable to perform list, including starting cornerback Tre’Davious White, who is recovering from November’s season-ending left knee injury. White was spotted working out on his own on the sideline.

Also on the PUP list are offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles’ tendon) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf).