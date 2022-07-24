While David Ortiz feted, his old team falls flat again as Blue Jays finish sweep of Red Sox

And another step toward chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom perhaps more aggressively cashing in some chips for a more competitive future.

It’s just as well, because back in Boston, the events were all too familiar. Another quick flurry of runs from the opposition. Another chance to make a statement within the American League East lost.

The focus of attention on Sunday among those concerned with the Red Sox was some 200 miles west of Fenway Park, where David Ortiz regaled and was regaled as he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Blue Jays scored five times in the first inning off rookie Brayan Bello, the big blow a bases-clearing triple from Raimel Tapia two days after his inside-the-park grand slam, and Toronto completed a three-game sweep with a 8-4 victory.

The Red Sox tumbled back to .500 at 48-48, and have lost 16 of 23 since their late-June sweep of Cleveland, which visits Fenway for four games beginning Monday. They are 12-29 within the AL East, winless in 12 series within division this season, and 5-15 against Toronto (1-5), Tampa Bay (1-6), and the Yankees (3-4) since June 27.

Bello settled down after the first, throwing three more scoreless innings to finish with a line of nine hits, two walks, and two strikeouts against the five earned runs. After the Sox chipped to within 5-2 on single runs in the first (Xander Bogaerts single) and fourth (Yolmer Sánchez single), the Blue Jays scored three more in the fifth against Hirokazu Sawamura.

A leadoff walk was followed by a one-out Matt Chapman double, an RBI single by Tapia — he knocked in 10 across the three games, and has RBIs in six straight overall — a Danny Jansen RBI fielder’s choice, and a Vlad Guerrero Jr. run-scoring single after fill-in third baseman Jeter Downs made one of three Boston errors.

Alex Verdugo drove in Jarren Duran, who’d tripled, to make it 8-3 in the fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr. finished the scoring with a solo homer — his second of the series and third of the season — into the Monster Seats in the sixth, off righty Trevor Richards.

