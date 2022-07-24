3 killed, 1 wounded in Philippine university shooting

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least three people, including a former Philippine town mayor, were killed and another was wounded in a brazen attack Sunday by a gunman in a university campus in the capital region, officials said.

The gunman, who was armed with two pistols, was captured after the shooting near the gate of the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon city. The university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at a law school was canceled, police said.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who was supposed to be a speaker at the ceremony, was en route to the university when the attack happened and was advised to turn back, officials said.