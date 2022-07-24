fb-pixel Skip to main content

India reports fourth monkeypox case in national capital

By Archana Chaudhary and Bijou George Bloomberg,Updated July 24, 2022, 5:31 a.m.
Motorists travel past the Red Fort, shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 9, 2021.Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — A 34-year-old from the Indian capital New Delhi is the latest person in the country to test positive for monkeypox, making it the fourth such case in the South Asian nation.

Close contacts of the patient have been quarantined, and the director general of Health Services will assess the situation later in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement Sunday.

Related: Monkeypox is a global emergency, UN health agency chief says

The infection comes as India ramps up screening for the virus amid rising cases in Europe and the U.S. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in a controversial and divided ruling on Saturday.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Press Trust of India reported that monkeypox was detected in an Indian national with no history of foreign travel. Three cases of monkeypox were previously reported from the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video