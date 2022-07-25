A stacked lineup of local bands for NICE, a fest

“I definitely didn’t set out to make it this big, but I have a problem and went totally overboard with booking,” Pickert jokes. That’s just because he was so eager to replicate last year’s success. “I knew I wanted to do it again as soon as doors opened last year.”

Booker and organizer Alex Pickert has been busy since last year’s popular NICE, a fest was held in the parking-lot-turned-temporary-music-venue Boynton Yards. Under his direction, the second iteration of the festival has blossomed from last year’s one-day affair into a packed 53-band lineup that spans four days and two venues in Somerville.

From Thursday through Sunday, the schedule will have festival-goers switching back and forth between The Rockwell and the Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre — two independent venues in Davis Square. To protect bands and patrons from COVID, the venues will be requiring masks and checking for proof of vaccination.

The festivities are bookended by Thursday night shows exclusively at the Crystal Ballroom and an acoustic afterparty at The Rockwell on Sunday. “I’m hoping it’s a unique experience where by the end of the weekend, every other person has seen an entirely different set of bands,” Pickert says.

Each band on the bill is based in, connected to, or originating from the Boston area, and there is something for every type of listener. Headliners range from the indie rock of Speedy Ortiz, emo-pop of Future Teens, to Cerce’s hardcore punk. These acts have perhaps outgrown Boston and gained national stature. Many have moved to other cities around the country, so Pickert says he’s proud to be bringing them back.

A wide range of local heavy hitters populate the rest of the lineup. Listeners interested in all things loud will want to catch the hellish tunes of SEED, the deafening noise rock of Kal Marks, and the shredding of Squitch. Poptimists are also welcome and well represented by the likes of Shallow Pools and Colleen Green. Fans of folk should catch Kind Being.

Bat House will serve subterranean psychedelic grooves on Saturday, House of Harm will have listeners dancing on Friday with their blend of new wave and post-punk, and hip-hop heads can delight at the likes of Pink Navel.

“The Boston music scene is so diverse, and this fest really brings everyone together,” says Haley Senft, bassist for Shallow Pools. Her band will be one of many that are making their second NICE, a fest appearance. “We all get to support each other and connect in the same space, and that feels really special.”

“I’m really hyped about literally every act that I’ve booked,” says Pickert. “I can go down the whole list and tell you why I love every single one of them.”

Future Teens Adam Parshall

According to Pickert, the festival comes at a crucial time as the indie community suffers from the loss of two pillars of the live music scene, Great Scott in Allston and ONCE in Somerville. “We have Boston Calling, which is a great outdoor festival, but as far as utilizing these local venues that have been struggling for so long now, there really hasn’t been anything,” he says.

“It’s important for this festival to be happening now,” says Theo Hartlett, guitarist and vocalist for indie rock band Pet Fox. “It gives the community an opportunity to enjoy all this local talent collectively.”

Guitarist for Saturday headliner Speedy Ortiz, Andy Moholt, compares the event to those of his current home city, Philadelphia. “We have had some similar types of festivals, but nothing quite of this caliber, in my humble opinion,” he says. “Seems like a real treat, especially after a pandemic’s-worth of not being able to see your favorite acts perform live.”

NICE, a fest will also feature a local vendors’ market outside in Statue Park across from the Crystal Ballroom. A midnight screening of the classic Mike Myers comedy “Wayne’s World” will be held at Somerville Theatre Friday, to be followed by “Wayne’s World 2″ at midnight on Saturday.

But of course, the music is the highlight, and every musician interviewed for this story rattles off a list of bands that he or she is hoping to catch. “It’s a stacked fest,” says Future Teens’ Daniel Radin.

“We’ve just been passing the lineup back and forth and just getting more excited,” adds Radin’s bandmate Amy Hoffman. “There’s no one we’re not excited to see.”

NICE, A FEST

At the Crystal Ballroom and The Rockwell, Davis Square, Somerville. July 28-31. Three-day passes $70, single-day passes $20-$28. www.niceafest.com