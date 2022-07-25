fb-pixel Skip to main content

Europe gas prices jump as Gazprom cuts Nord Stream flows further

By Anna Shiryaevskaya Bloomberg,Updated July 25, 2022, 50 minutes ago
Pipework stands on the European Gas Pipeline Link (EUGAL) Radeland 2 compressor station, which accommodates downstream gas flows from the Nord Stream 2 project, in Radeland, Germany, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

European gas futures extended gains by more than 10% after Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said it will slash flows via a key pipeline further.

Nord Stream pipeline will be pumping 33 million cubic meters a day, or 20% of capacity, from Wednesday, Gazprom said in a statement. Another turbine for the pipeline is due to be taken out for maintenance, Gazprom said.

Nord Stream flows were already reduced to 40% of capacity since last month as a separate turbine is delayed following repairs in Canada after uncertainty over the impact of sanctions on Russia. President Vladimir Putin warned last week flows could drop to 20% if the turbine issues aren’t been resolved.

Advertisement

European benchmark futures rose as much as 10% to 176 euros a megawatt-hour and were trading at 172.4 at 4:43 pm Amsterdam time.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video