Even tech giants like Amazon and Meta can’t escape the slowdown

Then there’s the pullback in online advertising — a shift that already ravaged sales of Snap and Twitter last week and is poised to weigh on results from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday.

With many of the biggest tech giants poised to report earnings in the next two weeks, investors are bracing for mostly bad news. Amazon is expected to grow at its slowest rate in decades. Chipmakers are lurching from boom times to a potential glut. And gig-economy companies such as Uber and DoorDash could be victims of consumer budget-cutting during a shaky economy.

Growth is sputtering across the technology world, and even usually invincible companies like Apple and Amazon can’t escape the slowdown.

The question for investors is how much of the slowdown is already reflected in stock prices. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index is down 24 percent this year, Amazon is down a bit more than that, and Meta has lost half its value.

Research firm Magna estimates that the US digital ad market increased just 11 percent in the second quarter, a steep deceleration from 58 percent in the same period a year earlier. Growth will be especially anemic for social media ads, which have been hurt by Apple privacy changes that make it harder to target customers.

That’s left an increasingly crowded field of tech companies vying for a piece of the pie. Google and Facebook, which renamed itself Meta last year, were long the kings of online advertising. But Amazon and TikTok are now making inroads.

Meta is poised to report its first period of zero sales growth since the company’s initial public offering a decade ago, along with a 33 percent decrease in net income. Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, is expected to post its slowest sales increase since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Facebook and Google “seem to be so much on the back foot right now,” said Eric Franchi, a general partner at AperiamVentures, a venture capital firm that invests in marketing and media startups. “Things have shifted really fast.”

There are still some bright spots in ad spending, said Sean Corcoran, US CEO of media agency Mediahub Worldwide. Some clients in sectors such as travel and entertainment are continuing to spend at a healthy clip, while others are in wait-and-see mode, he said.

“That’s kind of where people are at — they don’t know what to expect,” Corcoran said. “They don’t want to make the big cut. They want to keep the engines burning.”

Amazon isn’t just facing a historic slowdown in sales growth — it’s dealing with a hangover from its pandemic investments. When e-commerce spending surged after the COVID-19 outbreak, the company went into building mode, doubling its warehouse footprint to meet demand. Now that shoppers have gone back to physical stores, Amazon has too much capacity. So it’s subleasing space and reducing its hourly workforce through attrition.

In the meantime, profit has taken a hit. Analysts are predicting earnings of 14 cents per share in the second quarter, with total net income expected to decline 82 percent from a year earlier. Profitability is expected to rebound in the second half of the year as Amazon slims down.

If there’s a full-blown recession, Amazon could still fare better than rivals — thanks to its reputation for low prices. During the global financial crisis in 2008, the company grew faster than the overall e-commerce industry.

For now, Amazon’s growth has slowed to a trickle. Revenue is projected to rise by 6 percent, the lowest in any quarter since 2001. And if you just look at Amazon’s online stores segment, the sales are expected to decline for a third straight quarter. The company’s cloud services division should continue to be a bright spot during the slump, helping bolster results.

The specter of an economic recession looms over ride-hailing and food-delivery apps like Uber, DoorDash, and Lyft, whose services may become more of a luxury as consumers’ budgets tighten. Already, shares of the companies have plunged this year, with the especially hard-hit Lyft losing more than two-thirds of its value.

DoorDash and Uber have benefited from a boom in takeout food orders during the pandemic, spurring an expansion into alcohol, convenience store items, and groceries. That area remains relatively strong. Delivery sales grew an estimated 23 percent at DoorDash last quarter from a year earlier and 31 percent at Uber. Still, order volumes are down from COVID-19 highs, and competition with peers like GrubHub and Instacart is intensifying.

Unlike Uber, Lyft still gets almost all its revenue from ride hailing, which suffered greatly during pandemic lockdowns. Demand has now rebounded, but a persistent shortage of drivers has proven costly. For Lyft, plans to ramp up spending on driver bonuses and incentives is fueling concern among investors that profit will get squeezed.