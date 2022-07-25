Ghislaine Maxwell sent to prison in Florida to serve sex-abuse sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell was sent to a federal prison in Florida to serve her 20-year sentence for engaging in a sex-trafficking scheme with former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, the US Bureau of Prisons said.

Maxwell, 60, was transferred on July 22 to a low-security facility located outside of Tallahassee, bureau spokesman Scott Taylor said on Monday. She had previously been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since her 2020 arrest.

US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan, who sentenced Maxwell in New York last month, had recommended the British socialite be sent to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, that inspired the setting for the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.” Taylor declined to comment on why Maxwell was sent to Florida instead.