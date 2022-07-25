Rahn Dorsey promoted to key job at Eastern Bank Foundation

This career litmus test, as Dorsey describes it, ended up putting him on the path to becoming a recognized expert in the field of education. After joining Barr in 2009, he quickly got up to speed on the city’s school system, one of the foundation’s key focus areas. In part because of his work there, then-mayor Martin J. Walsh tapped Dorsey to be the city’s chief of education in 2014 through 2018. Over the course of both gigs, he helped create Boston’s summer learning system and its universal pre-kindergarten program.

It was a crucial moment in Rahn Dorsey ’s career: After advising many foundations as a consultant with Abt Associates , Dorsey was recruited to join the Barr Foundation and put some of that wisdom to work as a senior program officer there.

Advertisement

Now, Dorsey’s career faces another litmus test of sorts as he becomes chief impact officer at the Eastern Bank Foundation. Dorsey originally joined the foundation as a consultant in 2019 and later became a foundation fellow, to help Eastern chief executive Bob Rivers and foundation president Nancy Huntington Stager with their push to improve early childhood education in the region.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

As chief impact officer, Dorsey will also tackle the foundation’s other big missions, such as addressing economic inequality and inclusion; his responsibilities will include expanding the foundation’s reach and assessing its effectiveness.

“When you see the [Eastern Bank] tagline, ‘Join us for good,’ I learned pretty quickly that it’s not just a slogan,” Dorsey said. “Eastern walks the walk.”

Dorsey is still working part time at the foundation but the role will become full time within 12 to 18 months, as he pares back other community responsibilities. For now, he’s busy helping launch the Jazz Urbane Cafe, a for-profit venture with Bill Banfield and Nia Grace, in Roxbury’s Nubian Square. He also chairs the board at the Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology, which is planning a new campus in Roxbury.

Advertisement

The bank foundation received a big infusion of funds as part of Eastern’s initial public offering in 2020. It now has more than $250 million, and doles out an average of $14 million a year to various charitable causes.

“There’s an urgency to get people what they need,” Dorsey said. “There have been times when I think I’ve been working quickly, but Nancy says, ‘Get the money out the door, get it to where it needs to be.’”

A new hand to steer the Health Policy Commission

It’s the end of an era for the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission: The first chairman of the agency’s board of commissioners, Stuart Altman, has stepped down. Altman, a health care economist and one of the field’s most influential experts, helped get the HPC off the ground and oversaw its board for 10 years as it strove to keep health care costs in Massachusetts in check. Governor Charlie Baker named Deborah Devaux, former executive vice president at Beth Israel Lahey Health, to take his place.

Altman helped shape the 2012 legislation that led to the commission’s creation, so he was a natural choice for then-governor Deval Patrick to oversee it. Altman was initially appointed for three years, then for five more; he stayed on for two additional years before Baker sought to name a new person in his final year as governor.

Advertisement

“Did the HPC slow the growth in health care spending? I would say ‘yes’ and given where we were in this state and where other states were, it really became a model for other states to move into this area without totally threatening the health systems in their states,” Altman said. “It’s not a tightly regulated system but it also stopped this total freedom for everybody to do anything they wanted.”

As Altman prepares to turn 85, he believes his days in government are over. But he’s not ready to completely retire: He still has classes at Brandeis to teach.

“I guess I’m not ready to give it all up,” he said.

Turnover time at Keurig Dr Pepper

As he prepares to become chief executive of Keurig Dr Pepper later this week, Ozan Dokmecioglu is putting the pieces of his leadership team in place.

Dokmecioglu, the chief financial officer, takes over for Bob Gamgort, who becomes executive chairman. Keurig announced Derek Hopkins, president of cold beverages, will leave at year’s end and his responsibilities will be divided between two executives. Andrew Archambault, chief customer officer, will be president of Keurig’s commercial operations, or one half of Hopkins’ job; the company has launched an executive search to find someone for the other half, to oversee Keurig’s cooler of cold drinks such as Canada Dry and Snapple.

Mauricio Leyva, head of Keurig’s coffee operations, will take charge of international businesses, a job Dokmecioglu once held. Senior vice president George Lagoudakis, meanwhile, will be interim chief financial officer while the company hunts for a new finance head.

Advertisement

Keurig maintains two headquarters, in Burlington and in Texas. Is the balance of power shifting toward Massachusetts? Dokmecioglu is based here, as are Archambault, Leyva, and Lagoudakis (per their LinkedIn profiles).

Spokeswoman Vicki Draughn cautioned against reading too much into this, saying Keurig management doesn’t “think about it like that. We have dual headquarters and our teams work together seamlessly.”

From Framingham to DC, in a flash

And just like that, she was gone.

Representative Maria Robinson was waiting for a US Senate committee to advance her nomination to be assistant energy secretary in President Biden’s Department of Energy, when the administration apparently found a job for her that didn’t require Senate approval. (Republicans in the Senate apparently were opposed because she champions renewable energy.)

The Framingham Democrat suddenly tendered her resignation from the Massachusetts House two weekends ago. Her new job later became clear: director of grid deployment at the DoE.

On Thursday, she gave her farewell speech in the House chamber. It was short and sweet, according to a State House News Service transcript.

Robinson joked that she spent a lot of time on eBay “buying random things” during sleepless nights while waiting for the Senate to decide her fate. Among those random items: a photo of then-Senators John Kerry and Ted Kennedy, and state rep Ron Mariano, now House speaker. She then asked Mariano, who was at the House rostrum, to sign it for her new office.

Advertisement

A wind at their backs

Seaplane operator Tailwind Air planned a big event tied to David Ortiz’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The company would bring the retired slugger to Boston from Cooperstown, N.Y., on Monday afternoon. The goal: to showcase how convenient it is to fly from Boston to an out-of-state waterfront location, and hopefully draw attention to its new Boston-New York service and its charter options. Tailwind used four seaplanes to fly many members of Ortiz’s family, along with former Sox teammate Pedro Martinez, from Boston to Cooperstown before the weekend ceremony, although Ortiz himself didn’t use Tailwind to get there.

But forecasts for thunderstorms got in the way, and the company postponed the trip back to Boston for safety reasons.

Despite the last-minute change of plans, it was still a big accomplishment for Gabriela Salas, Tailwind’s sales director. She said she has been friends with Ortiz since 2001, when he attended a Latino-focused networking event that she helped organize with Alberto Vasallo III, the chief executive of El Mundo Boston.

“After David Ortiz’s award, the seaplane was the talk of the town,” Salas said. “I feel very proud of having a little part of all this adventure.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.